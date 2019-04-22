this vid of sophie turner talking about arya's sex scene last night is art pic.twitter.com/v7J1B2sQmw — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) April 22, 2019

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams aren’t the kind of co-stars who vow to stay in touch once Game of Thrones is over, only never to see each other again. They genuinely seem like good friends, with a memorable hashtag, matching tattoos, and they even tried to kiss in every scene they shared together. So, of course no one enjoyed Williams’ sex scene during Sunday’s episode more than Turner.

As part of her “And That’s the Tea” Instagram Story series, Turner provided commentary for Arya Stark’s steamy rendezvous with Gendry. “In honor of Easter, I guess Game of Thrones wanted the storyline to have a little Easter bunny hop, hop, hoppin’ into that p*ssy… and that’s the tea,” the actress said before chugging her glass of wine (she’s Cersei-level good at doing that).

Imagine what she would have done if Bran got laid.

“I called Maisie and was like: ‘Have you read it yet?’ And she’s like, ‘I’m midway through episode one.’ And I’m like: This scene, this page, read it! This is awesome! She was very happy,” Turner said about the scene, presumably while looking at a photo of Joe Dempsie (she has a thing for Joes). Williams initially thought it was a prank, but once she realized that she would be involved in the latest of a long line of Thrones sex scenes, she was allowed to dictate the terms on-set. “[Co-showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss] were like: ‘You can show as much or as little as you want,’” the New Mutants star said. “So I kept myself pretty private. I don’t think it’s important for Arya to flash. This beat isn’t really about that. And everybody else has already done it on the show, so…”

Cheers.

INSTAGRAM

(Via Sophie Turner on Instagram)