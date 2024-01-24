Four years after Netflix pulled the plug on its Marvel series, Charlie Cox got his redemption as a new Daredevil series was officially ordered for Disney+ in May 2022. The actor had previously made a cameo appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but given the multiverse shenanigans happening in the MCU, there was no clear answer on whether his version of Ol’ Hornhead was making a full return. The announcement of Daredevil: Born Again changed all of that.

Set to film in February 2023, the series would deliver 18 episodes that would bring back Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, who made his own MCU return in Hawkeye. While Born Again made it in front of the cameras, the dual writers and actors strike stopped production. Unbeknownst to Marvel fans, dramatic changes were happening behind the scenes, and we’ve got all the details.

Here’s everything we know about Daredevil: Born Again:

Plot

Like all things Marvel, the plot details for Daredevil: Born Again are being kept tightly under wraps. Complicating matters is the fact that everything we did know went out the window in October 2023 when Marvel confirmed that the series was getting a full creative overhaul. Kevin Feige reportedly didn’t think that what had been filmed would help put Marvel shows back on track.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

Sources say that [Matt] Corman and [Chris] Ord crafted a legal procedural that did not resemble the Netflix version, known for its action and violence. Cox didn’t even show up in costume until the fourth episode. Marvel, after greenlighting the concept, found itself needing to rethink the original intention of the show.

Feige wanted the series to more closely resemble the Netflix version of Daredevil, and so he went to work making that happen. The series was handed over to Dario Scardapane whose previous work on Netflix’s The Punisher made him a prime candidate to serve as Born Again‘s new showrunner. On top of that, Marvel also brought back Philip Silvera, who was the stunt coordinator for the original Daredevil series.

To further cement that Born Again would be a gritty return that fans have come to expect, Vincent D’Onofrio confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the Netflix series officially became canon when the overhaul was issued. Marvel had previously suggested Born Again would be a quasi-reboot, but this is no longer the case. The series will now be a full continuation of the Netflix series.

As for the story, Marvel is keeping things very close to the chest. However, the end-credits scene in Echo may offer a clue. In the stinger, D’Onofrio’s Kingpin becomes extremely interested in the New York City mayoral race. Should he enter and win, the position of power would make Kingpin an even greater threat to Matt Murdock and the city at large.