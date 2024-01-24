Four years after Netflix pulled the plug on its Marvel series, Charlie Cox got his redemption as a new Daredevil series was officially ordered for Disney+ in May 2022. The actor had previously made a cameo appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but given the multiverse shenanigans happening in the MCU, there was no clear answer on whether his version of Ol’ Hornhead was making a full return. The announcement of Daredevil: Born Again changed all of that.
Set to film in February 2023, the series would deliver 18 episodes that would bring back Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, who made his own MCU return in Hawkeye. While Born Again made it in front of the cameras, the dual writers and actors strike stopped production. Unbeknownst to Marvel fans, dramatic changes were happening behind the scenes, and we’ve got all the details.
Here’s everything we know about Daredevil: Born Again:
Plot
Like all things Marvel, the plot details for Daredevil: Born Again are being kept tightly under wraps. Complicating matters is the fact that everything we did know went out the window in October 2023 when Marvel confirmed that the series was getting a full creative overhaul. Kevin Feige reportedly didn’t think that what had been filmed would help put Marvel shows back on track.
Sources say that [Matt] Corman and [Chris] Ord crafted a legal procedural that did not resemble the Netflix version, known for its action and violence. Cox didn’t even show up in costume until the fourth episode. Marvel, after greenlighting the concept, found itself needing to rethink the original intention of the show.
Feige wanted the series to more closely resemble the Netflix version of Daredevil, and so he went to work making that happen. The series was handed over to Dario Scardapane whose previous work on Netflix’s The Punisher made him a prime candidate to serve as Born Again‘s new showrunner. On top of that, Marvel also brought back Philip Silvera, who was the stunt coordinator for the original Daredevil series.
To further cement that Born Again would be a gritty return that fans have come to expect, Vincent D’Onofrio confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the Netflix series officially became canon when the overhaul was issued. Marvel had previously suggested Born Again would be a quasi-reboot, but this is no longer the case. The series will now be a full continuation of the Netflix series.
As for the story, Marvel is keeping things very close to the chest. However, the end-credits scene in Echo may offer a clue. In the stinger, D’Onofrio’s Kingpin becomes extremely interested in the New York City mayoral race. Should he enter and win, the position of power would make Kingpin an even greater threat to Matt Murdock and the city at large.
Cast
In addition to Cox and D’Onofrio returning as Daredevil and Kingpin, Marvel has confirmed that Jon Bernthal will also reprise his role as The Punisher. More recently, Comic Book broke the news that Wilson Bethel will return as Bullseye after delivering a fan-favorite performance as the classic villain in Daredevil Season 3.
There are also uncorroborated reports that Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson will reprise their roles as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, respectively. The two were not expected to return for Born Again, but things have rapidly changed following the show’s creative overhaul and the subsequent decision to recognize the prior Daredevil series as official canon.
While Marvel is staying mum, we would not be surprised to see Alaqua Cox’s Echo make an appearance in Daredevil: Born Again. Her solo series played a pivotal role in restoring the more gritty, street level elements of the Netflix shows as well as teed up the full return of Cox’s Daredevil thanks to a cameo that had Marvel fans losing their minds on social media.
Release Date
As of this writing, there is no official release date for Daredevil: Born Again. Given the show only just resumed production in late January 2024 following a top-to-bottom overhaul, we would not expect the series to start streaming until 2025 at the earliest.
Trailer
Obviously, there’s nothing in the way of a trailer for Daredevil: Born Again given the current state of its production. However, Marvel released a promotional reel for Echo that fully cements the original Daredevil series as canon and reintroduces MCU fans to Cox’s Matt Murdock and D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk: