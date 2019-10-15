A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Director Agrees With The Biggest Criticism Over The Final Season

George R.R. Martin called it “not completely faithful.” Kit Harington hasn’t watched it. Lena Headey “wanted a better death” for her character. Natalie Tena straight up “didn’t like it.” And now Neil Marshall has agreed with the biggest criticism among fans about the final season of Game of Thrones (besides the stupid coffee cup): it felt rushed.

While speaking to Metro, Marshall, who directed the action-packed episodes “Blackwater” and “The Watchers on the Wall,” called it “very difficult to second guess” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss “because they are geniuses and they have done such an amazing job.” However, “Inevitably, I would’ve taken a different approach to directing. One of the greatest experiences I had with working on both those episodes was that they were so open to bringing my ideas, particularly about battle scenes and how battles worked. I would’ve definitely added my strategy and knowledge to that.”

“I kind of agree with a lot of the criticism that it was really rushed. Everyone ended up where they were meant to end up but they got there in a little bit of a rush in the end.” (Via)

This was a problem many fans saw coming since it was announced that the final seasons would be only seven and six episodes long, while every other season lasted 10 episodes. And as Martin pointed out, for Thrones to have a non-rushed conclusion, “it would have to run another five seasons.” Maybe the 63 Thrones spin-offs will get it right.

