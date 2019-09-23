The Emmys weren’t huge last night in terms of controversy, but it’s notable that Game of Thrones didn’t exactly clean up with its final season despite entering the race with 32 nominations. Yes, the show walked away with the Outstanding Drama Series award, and Peter Dinklage won for Best Supporting Actor because that’s simply what he does. The series missed out on a Best Supporting Actress award despite three nominations in that competitive category (though maybe Thrones votes cancelled each other out), and the same (deservedly) goes for the final run’s writing. Yet all things considered, Thrones fared well, and the nominees were in attendance, including Kit Harington, who admitted that he hasn’t even watched the season.

Harington made this surprising disclosure to Entertainment Tonight, and he did so long after he told people who didn’t enjoy the final season to “go f*ck themselves.” Still, Harington has been completely frank about his struggles with fame, which led him to therapy. And if one of those coping mechanisms includes skipping out on watching the final season of HBO’s fantasy juggernaut in which he starred, so be it:

“I still haven’t seen the show. So that’s how I dealt with that controversy. I haven’t seen the final season. But I know what it took to shoot it. And it was hard and everyone put their love and effort into it. And controversy — I think for us, we knew what we were doing was right, story-wise. And we knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for 10 years. So controversy for us didn’t really affect us.”

However, Harington did not make mention of another controversy (the infamous Starbucks cup) that Sophie Turner blamed him for, so that mystery’s gonna have to linger for posterity. Along with Harington’s lingering desire that Jon Snow would have killed the Night King, but some wishes must remain unfulfilled.

