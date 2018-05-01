Glenn Howerton Breaks Down The Internet’s Fascination With Dennis And Some ‘Always Sunny’ Fan Theories

#It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Entertainment Writer
04.30.18

Glenn Howerton’s return to It’s Always Sunny is still officially up in the air — even if it is unofficially guaranteed by certain members of the cast — but that doesn’t mean he isn’t game to have some fun with the show’s fans. Particularly those fans over at Reddit’s r/The_Dennis and others who seem to have endless theories about Dennis Reynolds in the show’s universe. The clips stem from his appearance on The Late Late Show earlier in April but come as a special treat to close out the month.

The first theory he is hit with is the possibility that Dennis actually murdered Brian LeFevre, the owner of a wallet the gang discovers in season eight of the show and proceed to enjoy the contents of throughout the episode. This is part of the larger “Dennis Reynolds is a serial killer” theory, but the LeFevre connection has plenty of nice tidbits like Dennis climaxing over the severed finger Charlie presents him, talking about being in his skin, and how the man was murdered right outside of Paddy’s Pub. While that last part might be a bit sloppy for a master killer who also works inside, it is also exactly why one might decide to throw folks off the trail.

Around The Web

TOPICS#It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia
TAGSA.P. BioDENNIS REYNOLDSGLENN HOWERTONIT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 11 hours ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 12 hours ago 3 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 12 hours ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 13 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Feverbones, TVRQUOISE, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: Feverbones, TVRQUOISE, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.18 13 hours ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP