FX

Mayans M.C. ended its season one finale with all the high-biker drama that one would expect from the Sons of Anarchy universe, including a major callback. In doing so, the biggest question of the season — who killed EZ and Angel’s mother? — was answered we found out that Happy was responsible. Still, we don’t know the “why” of the situation. Kurt Sutter later clarified that Happy was not a member of SAMCRO (he was officially Nomad) at the time that he murdered Mrs. Reyes, but that doesn’t mean that there won’t be blowback. In fact, it’s almost guaranteed that word will spread, and heads might roll as a result. In other words, the carefully brokered Sons-Mayans era of peace could come to an end. For now, though, FX has released two episodes from the second season, and yep, the series doesn’t waste too much time before revisiting the subject. Oh, and thank god the show’s main love triangle is over, for the club has new objectives and must shift strategies to get things done.

Also on fans’ minds as Mayans M.C. continues to carve its own path (related to Sons but still distinct) as the second season begins: (1) Will the show need to ratchet up the outrageousness in order to maintain strong ratings? (2) Will Kurt Sutter start to do the fade as the season progresses? He wrote the season premiere episode, but he’s stepping down as co-showrunner at the end of this season (he’ll continue to produce while Elgin James fully takes the reins).

Well, Sutter’s edge is definitely apparent as this season begins. Granted, the subject that’s now sitting at the forefront would be the rift between EZ and Angel and whether that will affect little brother’s ability to unanimously patch into the club. It’s not pretty to watch EZ continue to grovel (Angel’s pretty vicious, man) while other chess pieces are sliding all over the board. Of particular interest is how former national club President Marcus Alvarez will fare in his new gig, working for the Galindo Cartel head, during this season. It sure is strange to see Alvarez wearing a suit rather than a cut, but that’s a sign of change on the horizon. Also, I can’t help but wonder whether Alvarez will manage to survive another season, given that he already accomplished the feat of outliving Jax Teller throughout the entire Sons run.