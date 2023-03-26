What’s Popular On Streaming Now

Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10: You (Netflix series) In case you gave up on this show due to the more muted than usual vibe of Professor Jonathan Moore, Stalker Joe does grow more interesting by the season finale. Netflix has already announced a fifth season renewal, so at least you know by that sentence that Joe is alive and well at the end of this round. That’s all we will say, however, and may Joe forever be haunted by all of his victims, even if the Internet refuses to stop lusting over him. TIE: 10. Lucky Hank (AMC series streaming on AMC+) Bob Odenkirk is already back on TV, even though Better Call Saul will always be missed. In this show, he portrays a professor who’s either going to have a meltdown or a midlife crisis. Maybe both. This is a darkly comedic joint, although with a decidedly different tone than the super-bleak humor found in Saul and Breaking Bad. And naturally, those are tough acts to follow up on, but Odenkirk must relish digging into a different TV character after giving us so many shades of Slippin’ Jimmy for so long.

9. Money Shot: The Pornhub Story (Netflix series) You know what to expect here: high drama and behind-the-scenes accounts from the performers and crew associated with the adult film realm. Activists get in on the fun, too, while examining what role that the site in question has to with several controversies. Allegations will fly, and this documentary does get into the ugly, nitty gritty of things, so approach it all with a Trigger Warning. 8. Cocaine Bear (Universal Pictures film streaming on Amazon Prime) A bear swallows up a mountain of cocaine, and he’s high and ragey as hell. Blood will spill! This film is everything that you are expecting, and that works in its favor. Praise Elizabeth Banks for taking on and directing this project, and enjoy one Ray Liotta’s final performances, along with the presences of Keri Russell, Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, and (last but certainly not least) Margo Martindale.

7. The Mandalorian (Disney+ series) The hit Jon Favreau series with Pedro Pascal and Baby Yoda brought back a franchise favorite who finally got his due. As well, the show intuitively knows how to best balance the cuteness and the adventure that this show’s audience demands. At this point, this show is the undisputed standout of the Disney+ streaming realm thus far, so there’s no reason why this joint cannot carry on indefinitely. 6. Power Book II: Ghost (Starz series) Not to be outdone by Taylor Sheridan’s vast assembling of many Paramount shows (both of the Yellowstone variety and not so much), 50 Cent’s Power universe continues past the original series with a whole lot of drama to clean up in this third season. That includes an accidental killing and a car accident, all with Tariq St. Patrick attempting to mop up life and leave the game. However, he will soon end up back in business, which will complete his plans to regain trust and his family. Betrayal and a R.I.C.O. investigation will do that, unfortunately.

5. John Wick (Summit Entertainment film streaming on Peacock) With Chapter 4 now in theaters, it’s only natural that people would want to watch the dog-inspired debut where John Wick’s anger all began. Get ready for the tears to flow, as well, while reliving Lance Reddick’s contributions to the franchise, which shall live on forever, quite frankly, as one of the greatest action franchises of all time. Go relive the incredible glass-box-busting scene of Chapter 3 while you’re at it. Tick tock. 4. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+ series) Bathroom showdowns went down in the most recent installment of what is probably Jason Sudeikis’ final outing with the AFC Richmond gang in this impossibly but irresistibly chipper series. Naturally, the audience shall await word of a spinoff or a change of heart from Sudeikis and his fellow producers, but also, there’s so much new TV coming out these days that we can’t be too mad about the shows that are deciding to go out on top this year.