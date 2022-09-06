The View returned for its 26th season on Tuesday. While there were some noticeable changes, like Alyssa Farah Griffin starting her permanent co-hosting gig and new seats so Joy Behar (or the others) don’t fall out of them, some things stayed exactly the same. Namely, Whoopi Goldberg bringing the fire.

As the panel discussed the recent racist attacks on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon for daring to be inclusive in their casting, Whoopi came charging to the fantasy series’ defense. “Are you telling me Black people can’t be fake people too? Is that what you’re telling me?” she said. “What is wrong with y’all?”

Goldberg then got a jump on the inevitable backlash that's coming down the pipe for Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey.

“Y’all are gonna lose your minds when you see the new Ariel. ‘Cause you know — and I don’t want to upset any mermaids who are watching the show, you know, because I know there are many communities of mermaids of various colors!” Whoopi said. “And when I say ‘of various colors,’ I’m not playing. There are violet mermaids, there are pink mermaids, there are black mermaids, there are Latina mermaids, there are mermaids of every ilk. And you know why there can be? Because it’s the world that we would like to see better.”

As Whoopi’s co-hosts agreed with the ridiculousness of getting mad about representation in make-believe series, Goldberg capped things off with a blunt blow that only she can deliver.

“All of y’all who have problems because there are Black hobbits? Get a job!” she said. “Get a job! Go find yourself, because you are focused on the wrong stuff.”

(Via The Wrap)