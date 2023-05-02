‘Of Course’ Kim Kardashian Is Taking Acting Lessons For Ryan Murphy’s ‘AHS’ Series

If there’s one thing Kimberly Kardashian does it’s come prepared. The media mogul who’s getting ready to launch another season of her family’s popular reality TV series on Hulu this month, graced the Colgate-colored carpet of the 2023 Met Gala to preview her next big TV project. Earlier this year, Ryan Murphy announced he had cast Kardashian in the upcoming season of his American Horror Story anthology series. While storyline details have been kept close t the chest, Murphy expressed plenty of excitement over Kim’s role teasing that the writers had crafted a “fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying” character for North West’s mom to play. Murphy may have been thrilled, but some of his past collaborators like Patti Lupone and Sharon Stone were pretty put off by the whole thing claiming Kardashian was taking jobs from actors who “studied” and “suffered” for their work.

And like, not to negate their feelings, but if you think Kris Jenner’s daughter isn’t going to work herself to death in order to be deserving of a bit part on a camp TV show, well, then, you clearly haven’t seen that Variety interview. This woman passed the bar and launched a line of shapewear before Ozempic0diet culture was cool. She’s going to work, Mrs. Lupone. And she said as much when asked about her role in Murphy’s series on the Met Gala carpet.

“It’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself,” Kardashian told Variety about the project, confirming that she is “of course” taking acting lessons before shooting begins. “We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month. But production has already started, and I’m so excited. It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience.”

All of this “can’t act” nonsense is ridiculous anyway because anyone who can be married to Kanye West for that long and pretend they aren’t going absolutely insane obviously has the chops.

