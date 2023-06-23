Ted Cruz has had so many at-or-below-the-border adventures. Naturally, no one will ever let him live down his ill-advised decision to flee to sunny Cancun during Texas’ deadly 2021 ice storm. He has subsequently tried to be the comedian over Cancun, but people would not let that fly. Ted Cruz is not allowed to get away with Cancun jokes. Only other people can do that in a victorious way, and oh, their Cancun jokes will never die.

As well, Ted has been obsessed with the U.S./Mexico border situation, which he continues to insist is completely President Biden’s fault, as though it’s never been an issue before. The Texas lawmaker has even lurked in the bushes at the border in the dead of night while filming himself to attract attention for his cause. So naturally, these two sides of the Ted spectrum add up to quite a picture. This week, he bragged to Fox News, “I spend a lot of time at the southern border. I’ve spent a lot of time with our border patrol agents.”

I spend a lot of time at the southern border. I've spent a lot of time with our border patrol agents. It's never been remotely this bad. This is an invasion & our families are less safe because Joe Biden is president. pic.twitter.com/2jHC8CxMtn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 22, 2023

Stephen King, who sometimes ignores Ted’s attempts to outwit the author, also does not waste fancy words when he does talk back to Ted. And this time, the horror maestro could not resist: “You’ve also spent a lot of time in Cancun. That’s pretty south, right?”

You’ve also spent a lot of time in Cancun. That’s pretty south, right? https://t.co/MfkkZhLNCs — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 23, 2023

Well, it’s no “Dumbo,” but it will have to do. King must have used his supply of Dad jokes up last weekend, so it might take him time to replenish the supply.