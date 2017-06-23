Getty Image

For years, people have been speculating as to the real identity of Banksy, the infamous yet highly mysterious street artist. Many believe him to be a man named Robin Gunningham who once attended the Bristol Cathedral School in England, while a relatively new theory suggests that he’s actually Robert Del Naja of the British trip-hop group Massive Attack, otherwise known as the band that recorded the House M.D. theme song.

The latter theory came about when a grad student figured out that the location of new Banksy works of arts seemed to coincide with Massive Attack’s tour schedule, and now the British DJ Goldie may have accidentally just confirmed that theory. Appearing on the latest episode of Distraction Pieces, the podcast of hip-hop artist Scroobius Pip, Goldie dropped the name “Robert” while discussing the current state of graffiti art.

“Give me a bubble letter and put it on a T-shirt and write ‘Banksy’ on it, and we’re sorted. We can sell it now. No disrespect to Robert, I think he is a brilliant artist. I think he has flipped the world of art over.”

Adding to the evidence, Vulture points out that Goldie and Robert grew up together in Bristol, and both men were graffiti artists who ran around in the same circle in the ’80s. Of course, this is all just speculation, mind you — albeit damning speculation — as it’s likely the only way we’ll ever truly know the identity of Banksy is if Banksy himself decides to make that information known some day.

(Via Vulture)