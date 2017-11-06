Shutterstock/Uproxx

The thought of cooler temperatures and eventual snowfall are daunting, scary facts that we all (CA and FL excluded) have to reckon with. But, it’s not all bad news. With dark, cloudy, chilly days comes a lot of warm, comfort food. It’s the perfect time of year to bundle up and throw some chili in the crockpot and finally binge watch Master of None. Don’t worry if you put on a little weight, this is sweatpants weather and you won’t need to fit into that speedini for at least six months.

One of the best ways to wash down all those carbs is with a nice mug of hot cider. If you’re sitting on your couch in adult footy pajamas watching Netflix, you’re going to want that cider hot and with an added boozy kick. Bartenders are just like us and we asked them what they add to their hot cider to stay cozy on cold evenings.

Rum

Gregory Westcott, bar manager at Hinoki & the Bird in Century City, California

“My favorite spirit to mix with hot cider is a nice aged rum. Zaya or Plantation integrate really well to make a delicious fall cocktail.”