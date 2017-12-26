Shutterstock/Uproxx

The line between the world of whiskey and planet beer has become increasingly blurred over the past half-decade. Distillers are beginning to experiment with maturing spirits in IPA casks (Jameson, Glenfiddich, Chichibu), using leftover beer ingredients in their whiskies (Rogue Spirits), and even making hopped whiskies (Corsair). On the flip side of the coin, one of the biggest trends in the brewing world is bourbon-barrel aging. Craft beer fans go crazy for these limited edition brews — even camping overnight to get their hands on the newest offerings from Founders, Goose Island, and Russian River.

Due to the small quantity of beers that get barrelled, the bottles aren’t easy to come by. But if you’re an intrepid drinker, these eight are worth searching for.

Bourbon County Reserve Brand Stout

Few beer brands have more of a loyal following than Goose Island’s Bourbon County line of beers. People literally stood in line for hours when they were released on Black Friday.

This year, the brewery released six beers including the Reserve Brand Stout. This special offering is the original Bourbon County Stout that is allowed to sit in 11-year-old Knob Creek bourbon barrels to add oaky, caramel, and vanilla flavors.

Founders Canadian Breakfast Stout

Just released last week, this truly unique beer has a little something for everyone, with chocolate and coffee making an appearance before being aged in maple syrup-bourbon barrels.

This 11.7% ABV stout is the third level of the Founders Breakfast Stout series (the second level is Kentucky Breakfast Stout).