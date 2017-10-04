Taco Bell

Five years ago, my friend and I created an eating contest purely on a whim. It’s now grown into the largest Taco Bell eating contest in the world. On Saturday October 7, we invite everyone in the entire universe to go to Taco Bell and try to cram in as many tacos as you can in an hour. For fun! For science!

Why does a person climb a mountain? Because there might be a Doritos Locos taco on top of it.

THE RULES:

What: DORITOS LOCOS THROWDOWN OH-SEVENTEEN

When: Saturday, October 7, from 12:01 a.m. PT – 11:59 p.m. PT

Where: The Internet, and Taco Bell locations everywhere

Hashtag: #DoLoThroDo17

The Rules: AT ANY TIME within the time parameters listed above, when you first begin eating tacos (FROM THE TIME OF YOUR FIRST BITE), you have ONE HOUR to see how many Doritos Locos Tacos you can consume. When time’s up, you’re done. Partial tacos must be counted as partial tacos. YOU MUST PROVIDE PROOF, whether it be an Instagram of your discarded taco sleeves, step-by-step Twitpics of your journey, live streaming video, whatever. We encourage as much documentation as possible.

PLEASE REMEMBER NOT TO ORDER “SUPREME” DORITOS LOCOS TACOS. WE ARE NOT MANIACS.

Both social media and this post are the official places for you to post said documentation. If posting proof on Twitter, Instagram, or Snapchat, you must send said proof to @sundownmotel and use the hashtag #DoLoThroDo17. If posting proof in the comments below, just go crazy. We trust you.

As you can see below, there are many different divisions. We also encourage you to make up your own division! It’s not about strict rules, it’s about having fun! By eating yourself silly.

Why: For charity! It’s not mandatory, but if you take part in #DoLoThroDo17, we encourage you to donate to your local food bank. (Or a national one!) Send us your proof of donation for an extra-special shout-out!