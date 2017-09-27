Chef Ashley Christensen Shares Her Favorite Food Experiences In Raleigh, North Carolina

#Eat This City #Food
Life & Culture Writer
09.27.17

Beasleys Chicken + Honey

Welcome to EAT THIS CITY, your tour of the best restaurants in one of our favorite cities, as chosen by a world-class chef, celebrity, or local hero.

This week, we’re heading to Raleigh, North Carolina. Along with Durham and Chapel Hill, the city makes up the Research Triangle — known for tech and centers of education. But it’s also a foodie destination, and there is no one more qualified to point us toward orgasmic grub than Ashley Christensen. This culinary queen was awarded the James Beard award for Best Chef Southeast in 2014 and is a two-time semi-finalist in the Outstanding Chef category. In addition, she is a New York Times best-selling author for Poole’s: Recipes and Stories from a Modern Diner. And, naturally, she is an outstanding restaurateur with six restaurants in Raleigh, including Death & Taxes, Beasley’s Chicken + Honey, and Chuck’s.

Chef Christensen is known for seasonal, locally sourced ingredients with a focus on bright, fresh flavors and she is widely revered for it. Death & Taxes — which uses Southern ingredients to celebrate wood-fired cooking — was a 2016 James Beard award finalist for Best Restaurant. Bon Appetit named it one of America’s Best New Restaurants of 2016, as did Food & Wine. One look at the eatery’s food makes it clear Christensen’s popularity with her peers is hard-earned and well-deserved.

Piggin' out over here.

A post shared by Death & Taxes (@deathandtaxesnc) on

If you aren’t hungry yet, you will be after you read about Chef Christensen’s Raleigh faves and look at some of the dishes featured in the pics.

Pizza

Oakwood Pizza Box

This brand new pizza spot located just outside of downtown is run by Anthony Guerra, whose family has been in the pizza business for years. The simple menu keeps the focus all on the pizza, which has a nicely crispy crust with just enough chew.

Tacos

El Rey del Taco

Very early in my career, I worked with a line cook named Cesar Gonzalez. Since then, he and his brother have opened this taco truck, which is my favorite in Raleigh. They’re usually open until 3am, which means I can swing by after a late night. I usually order a pastor and a lengua taco, but the clincher is their salsas, which are fresh and delicious.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Eat This City#Food
TAGSAshley Christenseneat this cityFOOD

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP