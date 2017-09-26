Unsplash

Summer was fun. You probably made a lot of memories. Maybe you were lucky enough to take a road trip or two. Sadly, like all good things, it’s come to an end. But wait! All is not lost.

The end of summer means the beginning of fall and everything the autumnal season has to offer. That means hot cider, donuts, pumpkin spiced everything, and the return of darker spirits like cognac, dark rum, and whiskey (lots of whiskey!). But, in a marketplace full of ryes, bourbons, and other styles of whiskey, how do you decide which one to purchase? That’s where bartenders come in. We tasked a handful of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite whiskies for late summer/early fall imbibement, and they did not disappoint.

Nicholas Torres, bar director at Lazy Bear in San Francisco

“Lately I’ve really been enjoying unpeated scotch. My current go-to has been the ‘09 Bruichladdich Islay Barley. It’s got some age, but you taste the barley. It’s also really oily and has a long finish – yum.”

Ronnie Buders, bar manager/owner at Biig in San Francisco

“My favorite whiskey for fall would have to be Highwest Silver Western Oat. It’s an unaged oat whiskey, on the nose subtle vanilla and sweet oat; the taste is light, cocoa, coconut and smooth vanilla finish.”