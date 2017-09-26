Summer was fun. You probably made a lot of memories. Maybe you were lucky enough to take a road trip or two. Sadly, like all good things, it’s come to an end. But wait! All is not lost.
The end of summer means the beginning of fall and everything the autumnal season has to offer. That means hot cider, donuts, pumpkin spiced everything, and the return of darker spirits like cognac, dark rum, and whiskey (lots of whiskey!). But, in a marketplace full of ryes, bourbons, and other styles of whiskey, how do you decide which one to purchase? That’s where bartenders come in. We tasked a handful of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite whiskies for late summer/early fall imbibement, and they did not disappoint.
“Lately I’ve really been enjoying unpeated scotch. My current go-to has been the ‘09 Bruichladdich Islay Barley. It’s got some age, but you taste the barley. It’s also really oily and has a long finish – yum.”
Seeing some IG posts inspired me to try a White Whiskey. I decided to go with High West Silver Whiskey Western Oat. This spirit is Pot. distilled at elevation 7000ft. Above mean sea level from oats as it's name states. High West Distillery is located in Park City, Utah. MY FAVORITE PLACE TO SKI when I can get out West. Assay No. 13F17, Bottle No. 1186 Technical Info is on the 2nd photo if you scroll over. The Distillery's tasting notes are pretty much in line with my tasting experience. On the nose I get a lot of coconut, mild alcohol above a muted vanilla. The mouth is where this White Whiskey shines. Forward coconut that quickly develops into a soothing warm tangy fresh berries Vanilla and baked oats present and linger into the sweet and tart finish that hangs on for a medium long time. Interestingly it's not until the back half of the finish then an over ripened banana note awakens and tempts me towards another sip. I had low expectations going into this but High West Distillery has really made a pleasurable, relatively complex and simply good dram of (White)Whiskey I have a feeling this has set a high bar for un-aged non Barrel matured whiskey spirit. I am just going to keep sipping and enjoying this bottle Neat. Delicious! Cheers 🥃🥃
“My favorite whiskey for fall would have to be Highwest Silver Western Oat. It’s an unaged oat whiskey, on the nose subtle vanilla and sweet oat; the taste is light, cocoa, coconut and smooth vanilla finish.”
