How Instagram’s Favorite Artist Uses Her Work To Spread Positivity

#Art
Life & Culture Writer
11.20.17

Kelsey Montague

The chances that you have seen Kelsey Montague’s work are pretty high, even if you aren’t an avid follower of street art. The gifted pen and ink virtuoso’s interactive public art is on display across the US, Australia, Europe, Africa, and Central America. Her work has even been in the Smithsonian American Art Museum. But where it’s really blowing up is on Instagram.

You’ve seen the images of people posing in front of ornate drawings of wings, pretending to hold onto a glorious cacophony of hand-rendered balloons, and miming bubble blowing in front of a wall festooned with illustrations of orbs in flight, right? These are all pieces handcrafted by Montague for the various communities that display them.

It’s not just the images (fun though they certainly are) that deliver the artist’s message. She has also added hashtags to the traditional artist’s signature, calling upon the people who interact with her work to make a declaration about themselves when they post images. She truly wants to make people feel loved and inspired by her art. She hopes that it’s a chance to escape for a moment and consider what really matters. Who wouldn’t gladly invite that into their lives? Sign me up, please.

We spoke to Montague shortly after she debuted her first original Orange County mural at Village at La Floresta in Brea, and she was an absolute pleasure. Up for discussion were her family, her work, and the reception she has received. And, we had to talk a little bit about Taylor Swift. It’s relevant. Promise.

Kelsey Montague

Around The Web

TOPICS#Art
TAGSARTKelsey Montaguestreet artstreet artist

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP