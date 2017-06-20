Getty Image

Pamela Anderson has always had a soft spot for animals, partnering with PETA for animal rights and the promoting of vegetarian values, and now she is putting the commitment to those causes behind a business decision. Together with Chef Christophe Leroy, Anderson will be opening a vegan restaurant in the South of France that is described in an announcement on her site as “festive, glamorous and Vegan” and “a dream come true.” La Table du Marche, as she is calling the spot, will open on July 4th in Moulins de Ramatuelle and will be open from 6pm onward for 50 days only offering “a gourmet, chic and romantic alternative” to French diners.

But delicious vegan food and exclusivity isn’t the only reason behind this venture. Apparently, Anderson hopes it may pave the way for the liberation of her boyfriend Julian Assange. The Wikileaks founder has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London for years now to avoid being arrested by any of a number of countries, and Anderson is hoping that newly appointed President of France Emmanuel Macron will join her at her new restaurant to talk over what can be done to loosen up Assange’s current “situation.”

In a separate post on her website, Anderson extended an invitation to both Macron and his wife Brigitte.

I am reaching out to Emmanuel Macron, and to his wife Brigitte Trogneux. As a resident of France, my adopted home, I would like to meet with you and discuss Julian’s situation. I am opening a new vegan restaurant in France in July, and I would like to extend my invitation to the new President and his First Lady. Join me on the day I open the doors, and we will sit and eat good food and discuss what can be done for Julian. France could display its strength, and so could you, if you give Julian asylum.

Whether or not her master plan works to the ends she would like it to, Anderson is still providing hopefully delicious food to the people of Southern France.