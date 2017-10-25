Getty Image

Cereal colossus Kellogg’s is taking action to make sure you don’t associate their part of a balanced breakfast with casual racism. Consider this a teachable moment on keeping an eye on your product’s packaging.

Throne of the Crescent Moon writer Saladin Ahmed took to Twitter when he noticed an unsettling about the cartoon Pops featured on a current Corn Pops box. See if you can spot an uncomfortable trend with the Pops displayed.

hey @KelloggsUS why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor? this is teaching kids racism. pic.twitter.com/Nh7M7IFawW — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 24, 2017

“hey @KelloggsUS why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor?” asked Ahmed. “this is teaching kids racism.”

Before you send your “POLITICAL CORRECTNESS GONE MAD” manifesto to our offices, it really is absurd that the only visible brown Pop is on the custodial staff. WHO IS THAT FOR? WHO? Also, Kellogg’s agrees with Ahmed’s take. They quickly apologized for the tone-deaf art.