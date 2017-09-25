This Photographer Travels The World Taking Photos Of ‘Everyday Black Excellence’

Reese Bland

Reese Bland calls himself a visual documentarian. Since childhood, he has been gathering the stories and experiences of his community on film. Nowadays, that means followers can see black-owned apparel vendors at street fairs, black girl magic at music festivals, and black activists at a variety of rallies and protests, among other narratives.

In the everyday black experience, Bland finds beauty and power. His work tells stories, drawing the viewer into the joy of the subjects. Looking at them, you realize that they run counter to the images of black people that the media and popular culture often present. These are fully realized people, living rounded, complex lives. It’s clear that Bland is invested in these subjects on an artistic level, as well as on a personal one. He not only sees people, he sees moments.

We spoke with Bland, about his art. In measured tones, he explained the motivation behind much of his work, made his audience clear, and broke down his philosophy. Plus, he offered some solid advice about taking killer candid photographs.

Reese Bland

You attended 17 different schools. That’s pretty extraordinary in comparison to the average person. Tell us a little bit about your upbringing.

Yeah, that all stems from being a military brat. We moved fairly often and sometimes it wasn’t necessarily out of the area. But, we ended up moving out of the school district one time by moving across the street from the school that I was going to, on accident. We actually tried to move closer to the school, but we ended up moving out of that school, so I went to that school. But most of that ended up being from my dad was in the Army for 23 years so, we had to move from place to place.

Home is still Pittsburgh, though.

