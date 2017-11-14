These Thanksgiving Dinner Pants Are The One Food Accessory We All Need

#Thanksgiving #Food
11.13.17 1 hour ago

Stove Top

Somewhere around the two-thirds mark on your first plate of Thanksgiving food, you begin to sense a wee bit of tightness across the old abdomen. By seconds, tightness has become a band of discomfort just under the waist of your jeans. Dessert ratchets things up to a searing, white hot ligature of bloodless flesh squeezed raw and red by your refusal to unbutton your pants and let your gut make a holiday appearance at the table. Though you get an award for modesty, you won’t be getting one for planning.

But, this year you can avoid any Thanksgiving waist band agony by wearing Stove Top’s Thanksgiving dinner pants. These cranberry-colored stretchy trousers are accented with stuffing patterned fabric across the abdomen and in the pockets. It’s the little details, right?

Stove Top

Ultimately, we all know that these are maternity pants with a veneer of holiday cheer, which seems to make it acceptable to wear them to meal with your extended family. When grandma turns a stern eye and asks what you are wearing, you can gesture to the embroidered Stove Top name with pride and reverence to show that you are too good for her scratch stuffing and her judgement. Besides, it’s not fair that only toddlers, pregnant women, and elderly people can rock jersey pants with an elastic waist without repercussions.

