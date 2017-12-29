UPROXX

It’s easy to spin any politician as a villain, especially if you’re focused on one topic. And Donald Trump, a climate change denier who thought Obama had made clean coal illegal, is a particularly easy target. In 2017, Trump seemed more interested in reversing regulations, regardless of their effect, than targeting any one topic.

Still, when it came to the environment, Trump made big promises, and spent much of his year hoping nobody would notice he couldn’t deliver. A few of his failures:

Trump’s attempts to shrink national monuments might wind up putting a legal limit on his power: When Trump announced he was going to shrink the Bears Ears national monuments as created by Obama, he thought he had the power to do that unilaterally. Turns out he might not, stumbling ass-backwards into an enormous, complicated legal battle that his administration may spend years hashing out. At issue is whether the President even has the authority to do this in the first place, and although legal scholars seem to agree that, in terms of building monuments, he does. But ecologically, and culturally? That may be a far different matter. Oh, also, he got called out by Patagonia, possibly marking the first time a clothing label has called the President of the United States a thief.

Trump handed the oil industry a string of pyrrhic victories: Trump reversed Obama’s decision on the Keystone XL pipeline, which would seem to be good news for Keystone. Except it ran into even more legal problems and analysts are increasingly skeptical the pipeline can ever get built. While the GOP tax bill opened the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling, that’s the opening curtain to a long, messy fight that may last just long enough for a new President to come along and shut it all down. The Dakota Access Pipeline is also facing legal problems. And if that weren’t enough bad news for oil companies, ExxonMobil’s board, which has denied climate change for decades, was forced to acknowledge it as a financial risk thanks to a shareholder rebellion.

Trump’s attempts to remove protections on America’s waters led to a flood of lawsuits: The Trump administration controversially rescinded the definition of the Waters of the United States. Except that since his administration is dragging its feet over coming up with a new rule, in part because the Waters of the United States is one of the most complicated environmental laws on the books, the courts have to stick by Obama’s definition. Oops.