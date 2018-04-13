Getty/Uproxx

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Now

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast is now streaming on Netflix

Netflix

“I have a system for stand-up,” British comedian Greg Davies says in his new Netflix special, You Magnificent Beast. “I go home to Shropshire, where I’m from, with a notepad and a pen, and I wait for my parents to say weird shit.” It’s worked quite well for his previous two specials, Firing Cheeseballs at a Dog and The Back of My Mum’s Head, and judging by the London audience’s reaction here, it still seems to be working. Whether American Netflix subscribers will know of Davies depends on whether they’ve streamed U.K. imports like Man Down, Cuckoo, or The Inbetweeners, however, but Beast is also a great place to start.

Everyone can watch the premiere of Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, whether or not they have HBO

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Former The Daily Show correspondent Wyatt Cenac’s new HBO docu-series, Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, debuts tonight at 11:30 pm ET/PT. When that happens, however, you won’t have to possess an HBO cable or digital subscription in order to check it out. The premium network announced earlier this week that the premiere episode will be available to watch for free beginning at midnight ET/9 pm PT on its official YouTube page. In the episode, which is titled “Space Problems, Sh*t Problems, Minnesota Problems,” Cenac explores space and alternative fuels, then heads to Minnesota to learn about what’s wrong with policing there.