Comedy Now: You Can Watch The Premiere Of ‘Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas’ For Free On HBO’s YouTube

#Comedy Now #Stand-Up #Comedy #HBO #Natasha Leggero #The Simpsons #Netflix #Comedy Central
News & Culture Writer
04.13.18

Getty/Uproxx

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Now

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast is now streaming on Netflix

Netflix

“I have a system for stand-up,” British comedian Greg Davies says in his new Netflix special, You Magnificent Beast. “I go home to Shropshire, where I’m from, with a notepad and a pen, and I wait for my parents to say weird shit.” It’s worked quite well for his previous two specials, Firing Cheeseballs at a Dog and The Back of My Mum’s Head, and judging by the London audience’s reaction here, it still seems to be working. Whether American Netflix subscribers will know of Davies depends on whether they’ve streamed U.K. imports like Man Down, Cuckoo, or The Inbetweeners, however, but Beast is also a great place to start.

Everyone can watch the premiere of Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, whether or not they have HBO

Former The Daily Show correspondent Wyatt Cenac’s new HBO docu-series, Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, debuts tonight at 11:30 pm ET/PT. When that happens, however, you won’t have to possess an HBO cable or digital subscription in order to check it out. The premium network announced earlier this week that the premiere episode will be available to watch for free beginning at midnight ET/9 pm PT on its official YouTube page. In the episode, which is titled “Space Problems, Sh*t Problems, Minnesota Problems,” Cenac explores space and alternative fuels, then heads to Minnesota to learn about what’s wrong with policing there.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comedy Now#Stand-Up#Comedy#HBO#Natasha Leggero#The Simpsons#Netflix#Comedy Central
TAGScomedyCOMEDY CENTRALcomedy nowHBOnatasha leggeroNETFLIXSTAND-UPTHE SIMPSONS

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 1 day ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 3 days ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP