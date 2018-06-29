Getty / Uproxx Studios

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. There’s an endless array of artists from all regions and subgenres, and they’re all — well, most of them are — vying to be known as the best and constantly feed their core fanbases. That means a consistent output across the board. With projects coming every Friday and surprise projects and songs always prime to drop out of nowhere, you never know what you’ll miss out on while vibing to your current playlist.

Luckily, we’re doing the work to compile the best singles of the past week and highlight them in one space for you. This week is defined by Meek Mill’s triumphant return to music amid legal troubles and several freestyles from favorites like Chance The Rapper and Tyler, The Creator.

“Stay Woke” — Meek Mill Feat. Miguel

After he was released from prison in May, Meek Mill pledged to devote himself to criminal justice reform and being more of a voice for his people. Along with interviews and an upcoming documentary, the harrowing “Stay Woke” is another step in the right direction. Meek delivers social commentary on how the system’s entrapping elements put people like him being the proverbial eightball from a young age. Miguel follows up with a resilient chorus in which he croons, “it was designed for us to fail, we still prevail through the hell.”

“Peach Fuzz,” “Gelato” — Tyler, The Creator

Who knew that Tyler, The Creator would turn into a freestyle king? Tyler has been burning down loosies since dropping his Flower Boy album last summer, from bars over Jay-Z’s “4:44” to his most recent exploits on two disparate tracks. On “Peach Fuzz,” Tyler showed off his musical acumen by delivering bars over funk legend Prophet’s “I Wanna Be Your Man” in celebration of Prophet’s Wanna Be Your Man album. He also remixed R&B singer Jacquees’ “No Validation” with “Gelato,” augmenting the smooth beat with flirty bars directed toward the object of his affection.

“Wombo” — Lil Yachty Feat. Valee

During a recent Reddit AMA, Valee said he had no problem with people “borrowing” some of his flows, because he had plenty more to deliver. He turned around and delivered a new one “Wombo,” a short collaboration with Lil Yachty in which they rhyme together for a pleasantly off-kilter banger. The beat’s rowdy background effects may take a couple bars to get adjusted to, but once you do (and catch Valee’s rapid fire flow), you’ll be ready to create your own dance called the Wombo.

“Forever Always” — Peter Cottontale Feat. Chance The Rapper, Daniel Caesar, Rex Orange County, Madison Ryann Ward and Yebba

Chance The Rapper is always about doing what he can for other people, including his close musical comrades. He recently joined several other artists — including Daniel Caesar — and dropped some bars over his Social Experiment partner Peter CottonTale’s “Forever Always” track. The track was a birthday present to Cottontale, who gifted his many fans with the soulful, gospel-tinged soundscape that proved the perfect canvas for Chano and the rest of the talented cast to do his thing.