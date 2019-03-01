The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

Hip-hop is moving as quickly as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to compile the best singles of the past week and highlight them in one space for you. Burgeoning R&B star Summer Walker may be the latest beneficiary of Drake’s star-making potential circumstance with his appearance on her “Girls Need Love” track. Elsewhere, Blueface got up with G-Eazy for “West Coast,” rising star Tierra Whack called out her “Clones,” Soulja Boy and Tyga traded “Thotiana” disses, and Juice Wrld tried a bit of a sonic pivot:

Summer Walker Feat. Drake, “Girls Need Love”

Drake promised new music this week and he delivered, offering vocals for singer Summer Walker’s sultry “Girls Need Love” track. Drake helped usher in the moody, filtered soundscape that defines “Girls Need Love,” so it’s only right that he seductively croons on a remix of the in-demand track.

G-Eazy Feat. Blueface, “West Coast”

If Blueface isn’t on top of the world, he’s damn close. Since bustin’ on the scene last year with “Thotiana,” he’s steadily ascending. His latest collaboration is with fellow Cali native G-Eazy on their “West Coast” ode to the left side.

Juice Wrld, “Hear Me Calling”

Juice Wlrd is known as a maven of emo rap, but he’s on a completely different wave on “Hear Me Calling.” He’s still harmonizing despondently over a love gone wrong, but the soundscape is a decidedly festive, dancehall-influenced. Even if Juice is going through heartbreak, at least he can two-step through it. Time will tell if he tries out other sonic aesthetics on his upcoming sophomore album.

Tierra Whack, “Clones”

It’s a Whack World, we’re just living in it. A week after dropping “Only Child,” Tierra Whack calls out all her biters on “Clones,” a 3-minute track dominated by a roaring synth and Whack’s creative flow. Even if other artists try to ten-four Tierra’s style, they can’t pull it off like this.

Rich The Kid, “4 Phones”

Rich The Kid has been previewing his “4 Phones” track for weeks, and he finally let it go last night. The latest single from his upcoming The World Is Yours 2 project is right in his wheelhouse, as he rhymes melodically over a moody, synth-driven trap production.

Soulja Boy Songs: Thotiana Remix (Tyga Diss), “HML (Remix)” Feat. Tory Lanez, “Pressure” Feat. Go Yayo, “Ball Like I’m Kobe” Feat. Smooky Margiela

Soulja Boy learned well from his onetime mentor figure 50 Cent. He’s dominated the 2019 headlines for hilarious and troubling reasons, but throughout it all he’s been dropping a lot of music. He started the year by getting into it with Tyga for whatever reason, and the two finally took their issues to wax this week. After Tyga dissed him on the “Thotiana” beat, Soulja Boy threw shots at him and DJ Akademiks on the Go Yayo-featured “Pressure” and went full scale at Tyga on his own “Thotiana” remix.

Elsewhere, he also released a remix to his catchy “HML” single featuring Tory Lanez and collaborated with Smooky Margielaa on “Ball Like I’m Kobe.” For all the young artists paying attention to how Soulja has the news cycle in a chokehold, don’t forget that he’s actually dropping music too.

Kodie Shane Feat. Kevin Gates, “Flewed Out”

Whenever a term that an artist introduces starts getting used by non-affiliated artists, it’s officially in the lexicon. That’s the case with “Flewed Out,” a Kodie Shane and Kevin Gates track named for the City Girls’ unforgettable description of air travel. Shane and Kevin take turns harmonizing about their escapades over sophisticated keys and skittish drum production.

Mysonne, “F*ck Gucci”

One can always count on Bronx rhymer/activist Mysonne to use his lyrical skills to talk about whatever social action or matter of principle that he sees fit. That’s why it’s no surprise to see him drop “F*ck Gucci” after their blackface-inspired turtleneck fiasco. If you ever need to hear a practical, sensible rebuke of the madness going on out here, Mysonne’s got you covered.