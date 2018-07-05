Nicki Minaj And Quavo Lend Some Serious Star Power To This Sexy Remix Of Ella Mai’s Hit ‘Boo’d Up’

07.05.18

Bay Area signer Ella Mai has become a household name after the runaway success of her surprise hit, “Boo’d Up,” and it looks like she knows exactly the guests to help elevate the single — already being called the song of the summer by many — to even higher heights. The official remix features sexy rap verses from none other than recent resurgent Nicki Minaj, whose “Chun-Li” is currently burning up the charts while she prepares to push her Ariana Grande-featuring single “Bed,” and Quavo, who is still riding high from the early 2018 success of Migos’ Culture II with the recent release of the “Narcos” video and continued dominance of the Drake collaboration “Walk It Talk It.”

While Ella’s sultry vocals and DJ Mustard’s throwback beat are still the centerpieces of the versatile jam, Nicki and Quavo add a fun, flirty interplay to the proceedings, including putting their own spin on the original’s closing monologue. Nicki’s presence on the song alongside Migos may come as a surprise to some considering her recent comments on her treatment from Migos in light of her media-fueled “competition” with Cardi B, but as the “Boo’d Up” remix gains steam, it may open the doors for reconciliation between Nicki and Migos. As it is, their appearances will no doubt ensure that Ella Mai’s triumphant ascent to the top of the charts will last at least a little bit longer.

