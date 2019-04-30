Celebrating John Singleton, Who Helped Make Hip-Hop Part Of Hollywood

Getty Image / Uproxx Studios

We’re living in a golden age of hip-hop film soundtracks. While there are plenty of reasons for this, there’s one that needs to be highlighted, because without it, the other ones may not even have been able to come into play. John Singleton, who directed films like Boyz N The Hood, Baby Boy, Higher Learning, and Poetic Justice, died yesterday when he was taken off life support by his family after having a massive stroke. He was 51-years-old.

Before he went, Singleton left behind a filmography that had a lasting impact on the landscape of hip-hop. He was the first director, at the age of 23, to cast a gangsta rapper, Ice Cube, in a serious drama. Boyz N The Hood was one of the first films to prove that rappers could really act, earning Singleton an Oscar nomination for Best Director at just 24-years-old, and making him the first Black director to be honored in that way. He wouldn’t be the last. He opened doors to tell Black stories in Hollywood, earning him the respect of an entire sector of Black actors and directors that wouldn’t exist without him.

His films introduced the visual element of gangsta rap to a large swath of the country who had heard “Straight Outta Compton” but couldn’t quite picture the environment that created NWA. His film Poetic Justice gave Tupac Shakur his first starring credit in a romantic film, helping the rapper broaden his commercial appeal after appearing in the New York crime thriller Juice.

But perhaps Singleton’s greatest contribution to hip-hop was the way he helped revolutionize the rap-centric film soundtrack with one of his most underrated films. In what may be his unlikeliest credit, Singleton directed the oft-overlooked, sometimes maligned sequel, 2 Fast 2 Furious, in which he cast two of the now-monstrous film franchise’s key players.

When Singleton introduced Watts singer Tyrese and Atlanta rapper Ludacris as Roman Pearce and Tej Parker, respectively, there was likely no way he could have known the two musicians would eventually become a pair of the linchpins of the ninth-highest-grossing film series of all time, or that both would become better known for their roles in it than their new music.