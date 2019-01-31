Getty Image

Yesterday, Kid Cudi celebrated his 35th birthday, and he decided to mark the occasion by getting some sushi at Nobu in Malibu, TMZ reports. He didn’t go alone, though: Kim Kardashian posted some photos of the bash, and joining Cudi, aside from herself, were Kanye West, Pete Davidson, and Timothée Chalamet.

There’s a lot going on here. Cudi and Davidson are pals, and even used their relationship for comedic effect in a great Saturday Night Live sketch last year. Chalamet has been a long-time Cudi fan, and last year, Cudi returned the love by calling Chalamet his favorite artist. Then, of course, there’s Cudi’s relationship with Kanye: The two have collaborated on a bunch of different occasions, most recently on their Kids See Ghosts project.

There’s history between Davidson and Kanye too. In an October episode of SNL, Davidson criticized Kanye and mocked him by wearing a “Make America Great Again”-style red hat that instead said, “Make Kanye 2006 Again.” More recently, however, he applauded the rapper, writing on Instagram, “Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health. I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”

All in all, the famous group appears to have spent time laughing at something on Cudi’s phone and had a lot of fun with each other.