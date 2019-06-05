Getty Image

While Lil Uzi Vert is the consummate trickster and anything he says should be taken with a grain of salt, it might be time to get excited, Uzi fans. Last night, a Lil Uzi fan posted to their Instagram story from the Philly rapper’s concert last night in London asking whether his long-delayed album, Eternal Atake, would be coming soon. Uzi’s answer blew the fan’s mind: “Two weeks,” he mouths, holding up two fingers for confirmation.

Of course, Uzi’s been known to mess with fan expectations before. Many were convinced his song “Free Uzi” was an official single — he even filmed a video — but the track turned out to be an unofficial leak that he manipulated to avoid copyright protection bots. He’s also run off during interviews with Nardwuar — twice — and even once scribbled his Instagram login on a brothel wall, leading to some pretty hilarious results.

He also used his Instagram — once he got control of it back — to “quit” music altogether, besides no-showing at festivals like Minnesota’s Soundset multiple times, and announcing ill-fated albums and tours with Playboi Carti. He’s definitely got a long history of overpromising and underdelivering, but when he does deliver the results are nearly always spectacular. That’s why fans are so willing to wait, however impatiently, to find out if this particular promise is actually coming true.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.