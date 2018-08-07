Made In America Adds Some Big Names In Hip-Hop To Its 2018 Lineup, Including Pusha T And Tekashi 69

#Pusha T
Hip-Hop Editor
08.07.18

Getty Image

Made In America is already one of the best big-name festivals for fans of hip-hop, but just because something works doesn’t mean it can’t be improved. So Made In America’s producers, who include Jay-Z’s Live Nation touring company, have made improvements by adding some big hip-hop names to the festival’s 2018 lineup: Pusha T, Lil Skies, and Tekashi 69 have all been announced, as well as breakout R&B hitmaker Daniel Caesar.

The original lineup already featured huge stars and surefire draws like Nicki Minaj, who is currently promoting her upcoming album, Queen, which was pushed back a week for sample clearances, Meek Mill, fresh off his recent stint behind bars and ready to begin reestablishing his dominance, and Post Malone, who helped hip-hop take over Lollapalooza this year, outdrawing genuine “rockstars” like Jack White, who has begun to dabble in hip-hop himself recently.

While it was rumored that this year’s Made In America festival would be moving to a new location as Live Nation and the city of Philadelphia disagreed on terms, it was previously reported that the city and production company had come to a new agreement. Made In America will take over Benjamin Franklin Parkway Saturday, September 1 and 2. Get tickets and more info here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pusha T
TAGSdaniel caesarlil skiesmade in americapusha tTekashi 69

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP