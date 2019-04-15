Getty Image

Ever since Tekashi 69 was arrested for racketeering and other federal charges, he has had his fair share of detractors. Rappers like Meek Mill, Fat Joe, and 50 Cent have distanced themselves from or have otherwise been critical of Tekashi, and one of the most vocal among them has been YG. He has spoken out against Tekashi on multiple occasions, and he did so again this weekend during his performance at Coachella.

During the set, he performed a new song about snitching, while Tekashi’s mugshot and a sign that read “Stop Snitching” were displayed on the screens behind him. On the track, YG raps, “You got fear in your heart, so you cooperate / I guess that’s how b*tch n****s operate / You’s a b*tch, yo mom like you’re a b*tch / Your girl know you b*tch, I don’t know how she suck your d*ck / Pause, you gon’ cause some sh*t with your best friend and your clique.”

YG has had beef with Tekashi for some time now. Around this time last year, he criticized Tekashi for his supposed fake gang affiliations, and later, he also reacted to Tekashi’s arrest on stage. He said that while he has spent time in jail himself and he doesn’t wish that on anybody, he wasn’t as empathetic towards Tekashi. He summed up his feelings on the situation, “f*ck 69!”

