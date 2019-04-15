YG’s Coachella 2019 Afterparty Ended Early Due To Reports Of Gunfire

Getty Image

TMZ reports that YG’s Coachella afterparty ended early when someone outside the party started shooting. YG had just performed his headlining set at Coachella paying homage to his late friend and fellow LA rapper Nipsey Hussle and dissing incarcerated rapper Tekashi69 for “snitching.”

According to TMZ, police were called to the scene around 2 AM after shots were apparently fired by someone in a vehicle passing by the venue. TMZ’s police sources were unable to confirm evidence of any shooting and no apparent gunshot victims, but broke up the party anyway as a precaution as they investigated. Ironically, Nipsey also had a party broken up by police in a late night shooting at his album release in 2018.

YG had originally planned a surprise release of a new album to take place this month, but postponed his new music due to the death of Nipsey Hussle. The two rappers were also confused for one another during a mocking Fox News report on Nipsey’s funeral, playing a clip of their collaboration “FDT” that only depicted YG, not Nipsey.

YG’s last album, Stay Dangerous, was released just eight months ago and borrowed its title from a line on Nipsey Hussle’s last album, Victory Lap.