This week in Superhero Movies: Batman, Superman, Avengers, Comic-Con

Another San Diego Comic-Con has come and gone, and for fans of superhero movies, there was almost too much news to process. After waiting in endless lines for Hall H, fans screamed as new projects and team-ups were announced, footage was screened, posters were revealed, interviews were conducted and villains appeared. All this, plus “The Wolverine” opened this weekend to remind people that summer 2013 isn’t over yet. Let’s get to it.

“Superman vs. Batman”

Two heads are better than one, and Warner Bros. and DC Comics blew Con attendees away by finally announcing a big screen super team-up that will eventually lead up to a “Justice League” film. Your inner 12 year old couldn’t be happier.

“The Flash”

WB and DC also seem determined to bring the Scarlet Speedster to the big screen. Here are our casting ideas.

“Thor: The Dark World”

The biggest party at Comic-Con was Marvel’s panel for the sequel, which was crashed by the nefarious Loki (Tom Hiddleston). Looks like he’ll be sticking around the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a while.

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

Here are five things we learned about the Marvel sequel starring Chris Evans at Comic-Con.

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron”

Another big story out of Comic-Con was the new name for the highly-anticipated Marvel sequel. Plus, director Joss Whedon promises more Black Widow and Hawkeye in part 2.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2”

And it’ll be more fun than the first film, according to director Marc Webb.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 4”

Yes, we skipped an entry there, but it’s because Webb says that the fourth installment may be a superhero ensemble film. To wit: “It might not just be a Spider-Man movie.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

The floodgates for Marvel’s kookiest film yet finally opened at Comic-Con: Casting announcements, concept art, preview footage and interviews galore.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past”

Every mutant ever was at Comic-Con.



“The Wolverine”

The latest “X-Men” spin-off is off to a solid start at the box office, but likely won’t touch the haul of its predecessor, 2009’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.”

“The Incredibles 2”

Will it ever happen? Whatever Samuel L. Jackson wants, Samuel L. Jackson gets.