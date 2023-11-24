How Much Are Tickets For Reading And Leeds Festival 2024? Reading And Leeds’ official website does not have ticket prices listed as of this writing, but that doesn’t mean we’re totally in the dark. On October 1, Reading And Leeds opened a general sale for standard weekend tickets and early entry tickets. Earlier this week, prominent UK newspaper The Standard reported that standard weekend camping tickets for Reading And Leeds went for £291.50 ($367.49), while weekend tickets with early entry to camp cost £327.25 ($412.56). Additionally, as per Consequence, ticket prices for Reading And Leeds in 2023 ran from £286 ($360.45) for 3-day general admission, £321 ($404.56) for 3-day general admission plus early entry, and £101 ($127.29) for 1-day general admission. When Do Tickets Go On Sale? Along with the lineup announcement, Reading And Leeds confirmed its upcoming ticket sales schedule. Barclaycard and Three UK customers will get the first crack with an exclusive presale on Tuesday, November 28, beginning at 8:30 a.m. GMT (3:30 a.m. EST). The Reading And Leeds loyalty presale will follow on Wednesday, November 29, at 8:30 a.m. GMT (3:30 a.m. EST). Finally, the general sale is slated for Thursday, November 30, at 8:30 a.m. GMT (3:30 a.m. EST).

How To Buy Tickets For The 2024 Reading And Leeds Festival Sign up for ticket sale notifications here. The official website also provides information about bus transportation, camping, hotels, and parking. Where Is The 2024 Reading And Leeds Festival? The Reading Festival will take place on Richfield Avenue in Reading, UK, while Leeds Festival will be located at Bramham Park. Fred Again.. is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.