‘Tis the season for festival announcements. We’re only three months removed from the 2023 Reading and Leeds Festival, but it’s already time to start preparing for the 2024 staging between August 21, 2024 and August 25, 2024. On Thursday, November 23, the first 10 names of next year’s lineup were revealed, including headliners Lana Del Rey, Fred Again.., Blink-182, Liam Gallagher, Catfish And The Bottlemen, and Gerry Cinnamon.
Gallagher will have already completed his Definitely Maybe anniversary tour, and he’s set to perform Oasis’ Definitely Maybe album in full (sans Noel, of course) at Reading And Leeds.
did we mention it's Definitely Maybe in full? 🤔 https://t.co/yw6YPOGmOT
— Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) November 23, 2023
Below is everything else we know (so far).
How Much Are Tickets For Reading And Leeds Festival 2024?
Reading And Leeds’ official website does not have ticket prices listed as of this writing, but that doesn’t mean we’re totally in the dark. On October 1, Reading And Leeds opened a general sale for standard weekend tickets and early entry tickets. Earlier this week, prominent UK newspaper The Standard reported that standard weekend camping tickets for Reading And Leeds went for £291.50 ($367.49), while weekend tickets with early entry to camp cost £327.25 ($412.56).
Additionally, as per Consequence, ticket prices for Reading And Leeds in 2023 ran from £286 ($360.45) for 3-day general admission, £321 ($404.56) for 3-day general admission plus early entry, and £101 ($127.29) for 1-day general admission.
When Do Tickets Go On Sale?
Along with the lineup announcement, Reading And Leeds confirmed its upcoming ticket sales schedule.
Barclaycard and Three UK customers will get the first crack with an exclusive presale on Tuesday, November 28, beginning at 8:30 a.m. GMT (3:30 a.m. EST). The Reading And Leeds loyalty presale will follow on Wednesday, November 29, at 8:30 a.m. GMT (3:30 a.m. EST). Finally, the general sale is slated for Thursday, November 30, at 8:30 a.m. GMT (3:30 a.m. EST).
How To Buy Tickets For The 2024 Reading And Leeds Festival
Sign up for ticket sale notifications here. The official website also provides information about bus transportation, camping, hotels, and parking.
Where Is The 2024 Reading And Leeds Festival?
The Reading Festival will take place on Richfield Avenue in Reading, UK, while Leeds Festival will be located at Bramham Park.
