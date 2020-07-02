In light of the pandemic, many musicians have found creative ways to raise funds for those in need. Father John Misty recently announced he’s debuting a handful of covers to benefit charity, and Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison has been doing something similar. Each week, Allison taps various indie musicians to share a single of their choosing, whether it is a demo or a cover, as part of her Soccer Mommy & Friends Singles Series. This week concludes the series with unexpected covers by Allison and former Cherry Glazerr member Sasami.

For her cover, Sasami elected to pull from System Of A Down’s back catalog and rework their 2001 Toxicity title track. Sasami strips down the song, reimagining the raucous number as a quiet acoustic guitar ballad.

For Allison’s single, the singer also chose to perform a cover. This time, Allison paid tribute to The Cars’ late vocalist Ric Ocasek with a soulful rendition of their hit song “Drive.” Allison also gave a rendition of “Drive” for a recent studio session with SiriusXM. “I’m really glad to get to release this cover of drive,” Allison said in a statement. “It’s a song I’ve loved for a long time that I started covering pretty recently. It was nice to get to record one last thing in the studio before everything shut down.”

All proceeds from the songs and the remainder of Allison’s Single Series will benefit Oxfam’s COVID-19 relief fund, which works in over 50 countries to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in vulnerable communities and support people’s basic food needs and livelihoods. Along with Sasami, MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden, Beabadoobee, and Jay Som also participated in the series.

<a href="http://sopharela.bandcamp.com/album/soccer-mommy-friends-singles-series">Soccer Mommy & Friends Singles Series by soccer mommy</a>

<a href="http://sopharela.bandcamp.com/album/soccer-mommy-friends-singles-series">Soccer Mommy & Friends Singles Series by soccer mommy</a>

Listen to Sasami sing “Toxicity” by System Of A Down and Soccer Mommy cover The Car’s “Drive” above.