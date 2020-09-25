Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker can’t seem to get enough of his own songs, collaborating with a number of other artists to bring life to his favorite tracks from his album. “Borderline,” the lead single from the band’s new album The Slow Rush, is the latest to receive a remix, this time courtesy of another multi-monikered multi-instrumentalist: Blood Orange’s Devonté Hynes. After previously re-working “Borderline” into an electronic jam for his appearance on The Tonight Show, this time around, he lets Dev Hynes slow it down and turn up the groove.

The remix extends the overall runtime of the song, adding an atmospheric intro, soft synths, and a downtempo bassline that turns the dancefloor-ready track into one more suited to lounging around the house on a day off, staring at the ceiling and zoning out. The song also now has a false ending, fading out at seven minutes before coming back for 10 more seconds of groove to leave listeners wanting more.

Other songs Tame Impala has had remixed by high-profile collaborators include “Is It True,” which was updated by Four Tet, “Guilty Conscience,” remixed by 070 Shake, and “One More Year,” which Parker remixed himself into an 18-minute epic.

Listen to Tame Impala’s “Borderline (Blood Orange Remix)” above.