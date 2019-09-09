Millions upon millions of people pass through the terminals of America’s busiest airports every year. In the best-case scenario, you’re able to hit bag drop, breeze through security, and get to your gate with enough time to snag a quick glass of the sudsy stuff before you board. Worst case scenario, you end up delayed and need a few pints to pass the time. In either case, knowing where to grab a good beer at the airport is a bit of knowledge we should all be equipped with.

The ten beer joints below are the best places to grab a beer in America’s ten busiest airports. Obviously, some of these spots are in specific terminals and might not fit in your gate-to-gate itinerary, but if you have 30 minutes — or more — to kill in an airport and you’re thirsty for beer, these spots are worth hitting up.

10. Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport — HUBCAP GRILL & BEER YARD

Where: A26

Houston is a massive airport with a shiny, new upgrade — making it a great place to spend a little time. That’s especially true if you want to grab some local eats and brews. Hubcap Grill is an iconic burger joint from the Houston area and worth dropping in even if you’re not into beer. The burgers rock. The beer selection is decent too, with a focus on rotating seasonal taps from big-name local brewers. The can and bottle lists err towards local craft and macro national brews as well.

Which Beer To Try: Saint Arnold Seasonal Tap

Houston’s Saint Arnold is a fantastic local haunt that pulls some serious seasonals. Right now, they’ll be pouring their Oktoberfest. The beer is a malt-forward bready brew with a nice balance of hop in the background, adding a bitter bite to the roasted cereal sweetness.