The Hugo Spritz Is The Perfect Après-ski Cocktail — Here’s Our Recipe

It’s ski season, which means we’re deep in après-ski season, too. You know, that time after you hit the slopes when you’re hanging with the crew around a fire pit and enjoying the end of the day, hopefully with a great sunset? That magic hour calls for a great cocktail to revive the body and get you ready for a good meal.

That’s exactly where the Hugo Spritz comes in. The spritz and après-ski already go hand in hand. All spritzes are low-alcohol, which feels right this time of year. Where the Hugo Spritz really shines is with its uniquely bright flavor and a deep sense of Alpine vibes.

It’s also pretty easy to make. You’ll need some fresh mint and a little St. Germain alongside a few other essentials, but not much more. This is a simple build-in-the-glass spritz that anyone can mix up, even after a big day on the slopes. Let’s dive in!

