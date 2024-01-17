The Hugo Spritz Is The Perfect Après-ski Cocktail — Here’s Our Recipe

It’s ski season, which means we’re deep in après-ski season, too. You know, that time after you hit the slopes when you’re hanging with the crew around a fire pit and enjoying the end of the day, hopefully with a great sunset? That magic hour calls for a great cocktail to revive the body and get you ready for a good meal.
That’s exactly where the Hugo Spritz comes in. The spritz and après-ski already go hand in hand. All spritzes are low-alcohol, which feels right this time of year. Where the Hugo Spritz really shines is with its uniquely bright flavor and a deep sense of Alpine vibes.
It’s also pretty easy to make. You’ll need some fresh mint and a little St. Germain alongside a few other essentials, but not much more. This is a simple build-in-the-glass spritz that anyone can mix up, even after a big day on the slopes. Let’s dive in!
Hugo Spritz
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz. St. Germain
- 2 oz. sparkling mineral water
- 2 oz. prosecco
- 4 mint sprigs
- Ice
- Lime wedge
- Mint sprigs
The key ingredient to a Hugo is the St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur. This is where all the unique flavor is coming from in the cocktail so don’t skip this. Otherwise, you’ll just have a watery sparkling wine.
The next two components are super easy. Grab a good prosecco and make sure to chill it before building your cocktails. Likewise with the sparkling water. Any good water with a bright and bold fizz will do (just make sure it’s cold before you start).
Lastly, you’ll need some fresh mint and lime, which you can get at any grocery store.
What You’ll Need:
- Medium wine glass or highball/collins glass
- Paring knife
- Jigger
- Straw
Method:
- Add the ice and 4 mint sprigs to the glass, winding the mint through the ice.
- Add the water, prosecco, and then St Germain in that order.
- Drop in the straw and gently stir once or twice.
- Add the lime wedge and mint sprig as a garnish. Serve.
Bottom Line:
This is a bright ray of sunshine in a glass. The mint and elderflower liqueur pops on the palate with a deep sense of white wildflowers in an Alpine meadow next to sharp yet slightly sweet mint. The bubbles are a nice effervescence that helps the whole drink stay even brighter somehow. It’s light and airy with a deep flavor profile.
These rule, especially at altitude in the depths of winter. It’s like a beautiful floral and sweet reminder of dancing through mountains on a warm summer day.