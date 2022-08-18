The Gin Fizz is one of those classics that go in and out of fashion again and again over the centuries. Well, it’s time to dust off the ol’ shaker because it’s one of the most refreshing cocktails you can make during the dog days of summer.

The mix is pretty simple: Gin, citrus, sugar, egg white, and a little soda water for extra oompf is all it takes. But the balance of those ingredients is more delicate, and can make or break this cocktail. You’ll also need to shake this one twice. Which, I know, sounds labor intensive but it’s really not that bad. We’re talking two minutes tops instead of 30 seconds to make this one.

Okay, let’s get shaking this up before it gets too hot today.

