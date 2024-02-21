The Mai Tai is one of the most iconic cocktails of all time. The rummy tropical mix is simple, delicious, and super refreshing. It’s also one of the most bastardized cocktails ever. Syrupy flavor replacements and a million unnecessary add-ins have plagued this cocktail for almost a century now.

So let’s get back to basics. The old-school Mai Tai is a mix of dark Jamaican rum — originally 17-year-old J. Wray & Nephew rum — with orgeat syrup, fresh lime, and Orange Curaçao over crushed ice with a fresh mint and lime wheel garnish. That’s it and it’s brilliant.

Unfortunately, the 17-year-old J. Wray & Nephew rum that Victor Bergeron used at Trader Vic’s back in the day is no longer made. This has caused all that fuss with different rums and ingredients over the years — bartenders were earnestly trying to find that exact flavor profile again without the rum available anymore.

Today, you can recreate the drink exactly thanks to Appleton Estate releasing a very limited special 17-year-old rum release. It’s an expensive bottle but it’s the right bottle. See our recipe below and add this essential cocktail to your repertoire as the weather warms up again.

