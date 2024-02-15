Prohibition cocktails are back … again. Taste cycles aside, the Prohibition era was a boom for cocktail culture, mostly because bartenders needed to use big flavors to cover up sub-par booze or hide the booze in the glass from the fuzz. One of the most iconic examples of this era’s cocktails was the Algonquin.
The New York City luxury-hotel cocktail is a mix of American rye whiskey, dry vermouth, and fresh pineapple juice that dominated the 1920s and 1930s. Pineapple juice was in fashion at the time to cover up booze in cocktails. What’s interesting about this cocktail is that it’s not a sugar bomb. This is a grown-up drink that has serious nuance and depth while delivering something fresh and light.
Hence, it’s weathered the test of time.
Below, I’ll be making this super easy cocktail so that you can make one too. This is a three-ingredient shaker (well, four with ice) that takes all of 30 seconds to make. Sounds good, right? Let’s dive in!
- The Bourbon Smash Is Our Official Labor Day Weekend Cocktail — Here’s The Recipe
- Learn To Make These Essential Bourbon Cocktails For Bourbon Heritage Month
- The Rusty Nail Is The Only Cocktail Recipe You Need This Thanksgiving
- This Chocolate Orange Bourbon Old Fashioned Is Halloween In A Glass
- The Paper Plane Is The Perfect Bourbon Cocktail For The Weekend — Here’s The Recipe
Algonquin
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz. rye whiskey
- 0.75 oz. dry vermouth
- 0.75 oz. fresh pineapple juice
- Ice
- Pineapple wedge
- Cherry
There are three keys to unlocking this cocktail’s greatness. First and foremost is the American rye whiskey. You want to use something deep and spiced to power through the pineapple juice. I dig Rabbit Hole’s Boxergrail Rye as it stands up to big juicy flavors.
Next, you need to use dry vermouth, which might feel a little counterintuitive for this drink. Dry vermouth is far more common in dry martinis than in tropical juice shakers. But this layer adds a savory and botanical depth with a clear dryness that helps elevate this drink beyond the ordinary.
Lastly, you’ll need real pineapple juice, which you can find at any grocery store. Try not to get the pineapple juice with sugar added. You’ll need to get the real-deal fresh stuff. Adding sugar throws this drink off, so tread carefully.
Naturally, if you have a juicer, you can make your own.
What You’ll Need:
- Coupe or Nick and Nora glass (prechilled)
- Cocktail shaker
- Cocktail strainer
- Fine mesh strainer
- Barspoon
- Paring knife
- Spear
Method:
- Add the rye, vermouth, and pineapple juice to a cocktail shaker with a large handful of ice. Affix the lid and then shake vigorously for about 15 seconds.
- Fetch the glass from the freezer and then double-strain the cocktail into the glass.
- Garnish with a speared pineapple wedge and cherry. Serve.
Bottom Line:
This is a dry, botanical bomb with a nice layer of sweet and almost tart pineapple juice and spicy rye whiskey. It’s complex without feeling like homework thanks to a brightness that makes this very quaffable. You get that spicy and caramel rye whiskey. You get that bright and light fruit juiciness. You get that dry and bold woody vermouth. And it all works in this amazing harmony.
If you’re looking for a lower-sugar cocktail (there’s still plenty of sugar in the whiskey and juice) that’s dry, savory, and still super fresh, this is the play. It’s especially great if you’re looking for a fruity fresh cocktail that’s not a sugar bomb.