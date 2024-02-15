Prohibition cocktails are back … again. Taste cycles aside, the Prohibition era was a boom for cocktail culture, mostly because bartenders needed to use big flavors to cover up sub-par booze or hide the booze in the glass from the fuzz. One of the most iconic examples of this era’s cocktails was the Algonquin.

The New York City luxury-hotel cocktail is a mix of American rye whiskey, dry vermouth, and fresh pineapple juice that dominated the 1920s and 1930s. Pineapple juice was in fashion at the time to cover up booze in cocktails. What’s interesting about this cocktail is that it’s not a sugar bomb. This is a grown-up drink that has serious nuance and depth while delivering something fresh and light.

Hence, it’s weathered the test of time.

Below, I’ll be making this super easy cocktail so that you can make one too. This is a three-ingredient shaker (well, four with ice) that takes all of 30 seconds to make. Sounds good, right? Let’s dive in!

