The Michelada is a quintessential beer cocktail. Hell, I’d go so far as to call it the best beer cocktail. The mix of hot sauce, lime, salt, and light lager beer just works. It’s amazingly refreshing on a hot summer’s day and works as wonderful hair of the dog year-round. That’s versatility!

Below, I’m breaking down how to make the perfect Michelada at home. The key to this one might sound a bit crazy at first. Ready? Here we go. Don’t use tomato-based juice, folks. A true Michelada is made without tomato (or Clamato) juice and leans on hot sauce for its ruddy hues.

The original or classic Michelada — and the kind you’ll still find all over places like Mexico City — is made with lime, salt, and hot sauce with lager. That’s it. It’s the perfect balance and doesn’t need the extra juice. Now that said, I’m never going to stop you from adding tomato or Clamato juice to your Michelada if that’s your comfort zone. But at the very least, try it in the quintessential way that I’m describing below once or twice.

Let’s dive in!

