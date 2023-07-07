It’s summer cocktail season and that means it’s time for true refreshing sippers. That means light, bright, and full of delight. Enter the spicy cucumber margarita — better known as the El Pepino. And trust me, it’s an extra delicious tequila drink for when the weather is hot.

This drink goes back to the early 2010s and maybe the late 2000s. It’s a modern classic that combines, cucumber, lime, a dash of sweetness, triple sec, fresh jalapeno, a little salt, and plenty of blanco tequila. While that all sounds like a lot, it’s really not too hard to make at all. Moreover, the cucumber adds this light and refreshing vibe that really amps up the sipability right now. The combo of chili spice and soft cucumber feels like it’s cooling you down with each sip. Who doesn’t want that?

Okay, let’s dive right in and get shaking!

