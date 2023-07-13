Summer calls for refreshing cocktails. While rum, tequila, and vodka mixes tend to dominate that conversation, there are plenty of great whiskey cocktails that fit the bill too. The Churchill is the perfect example of these — a great summer vibe drink that’s equal parts refreshing, deep, and suited to backyard barbecue vibes.

A pinch of history: The Churchill is an old-school cocktail from The Savoy in London. It first popped up in an Esquire article back in 1939 and gained prominence over the 1940s thanks to Winston Churchill dominating that era. And yes, the drink was made to honor him and his love of morning pours of Scotch whisky (he always started his day with a Johnny Walker Red Label highball).

The actual drink is kind of a hybrid between a Manhattan and Sidecar with a smoky whisky base. The addition of lime and Cointreau (orange liqueur/triple sec) make this drink super refreshing and light while the whisky and sweet vermouth add serious depth. It’s an easy shaker, so let’s dive right in!

