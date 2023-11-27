The Tuxedo No. 2 Is Our Official Holiday Season Cocktail

Thanksgiving is behind us and it’s officially the “holiday season.” That means holiday parties, gatherings, and extra trips to bars are inevitable as we barrel toward 2024. We all need a throughline — a signature cocktail if you will — to hold it all together over the next four or five weeks.

Today, Uproxx is offering a great one — the Tuxedo No. 2.

The Tuxedo No. 2 is a bit like the Corpse Reviver No. 2 in that it’s a bright cocktail with an absinthe wash for the glass. They’re both gin and blanc vermouth-based with a touch of orange. The Tuxedo No. 2 stays very clean and bright with a touch of cherry liqueur instead of fresh lemon juice in the Corpse Reviver — and that makes a massive difference.

Before we dive into this delicious cocktail, let’s get a little context. The Tuxedo Cocktail — gin, sherry, and orange bitters — hails all the way back to the 1800s and the famed Waldorf Astoria in New York City, which named the cocktail after/for the Gilded Age aristocracy (like William Waldorf Astor) who partied up at the Tuxedo Club in Tuxedo, New York, along the Hudson. Interestingly, the name is a Lenape word for “crooked river” that much later became synonymous with the white jacket and black tie attire the Tuxedo Club members were required to don when doing said partying.

By the early 1900s, the Tuxedo was a mainstay of the Martini circuit at any good bar and then, of course, adapted for the times. The sherry was 86’d and replaced with an absinthe wash and cherry liqueur, and here we are.

The best part of this drink is the flavor. The Blanc Vermouth is a mid-way point between dry and sweet vermouth with a hint of vanilla. The absinthe adds a deep winter spice note that leans into star anise and allspice with a hint of dry herbs. The orange layers give you an orange-anise holiday vibe with the cherry sweetly lurking with the vanilla in the background.

Here’s how to make one!

Also Read: The Top Five Cocktail Recipes of the Last Six Months