The Entire Mezcal Los Siete Misterios Line, Power Ranked

13. Mezcal Los Siete Misterios Mezcal Joven Doba-Yej ABV: 44% Average Price: $42 The Mezcal: Doba-Yej is made from classic Agave Angustifolia — the most common agave used in mezcal production. That agave is slow-roasted in earthen ovens with river stones used as heat sources and local wood for the fire. The juice drawn from the roasted agave is open-fermented and then distilled twice through a copper pot still, which is also fired with local wood heat. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is a classic mezcal with a deep sense of ashy smoke, soft red summer florals, hints of citrus oils, and a twinge of creamy sour cream just kissed with black pepper notes.

Palate: A deep earthiness drives the palate with a sense of warm red soil, cinnamon bark, and dried ancho chili peppers before a touch of vanilla arrives with dryness. Finish: The finish leans into the woody vanilla husks with a dry orange zest and a whisper of wet mint on the very end. Bottom Line: This is built as a cocktail base mezcal. Use it accordingly. Our advice is to swap out the tequila in your favorite paloma or margarita recipe with this for a layer of smoky and earthy spice in your next drink.

12. Mezcal Los Siete Misterios Mezcal Joven Espadín ABV: 48% Average Price: $101 The Mezcal: This entry point mezcal uses classic angustifolia agave that’s slow-roasted underground with river stones and hardwood as a heat source. After open-fermentation, the juice is distilled via clay pot stills twice before proofing and bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Blood orange oils and black pepper pop on the nose next to a thick layer of earthy smoke that’s heavy with red clay, rocky minerality, and a twist of black licorice.

Palate: That black licorice sweetens on the palate as dark orange oils mix with clove and cinnamon next to a layer of ashy red dirt, soft vanilla essence, and a touch of prickly pear flower. Finish: The end is very light and minerally with a sense of campfire smoke and earthy dried mushrooms over orange oils and dried chili peppers with a whisper of twang from sour cream. Bottom Line: This is a great place to start a mezcal journey — every basic note is here and rendered very clearly. It’s also light. You won’t be overwhelmed by the smoke or earthiness, but it’s 100% there. Overall, try this as a neat sip and then layer it into your favorite tequila cocktails.

11. Mezcal Los Siete Misterios Ensamble Especial ABV: 49.76% Average Price: $89 The Mezcal: The “Ensamble” line of Los Siete Misterios is the “small batch” version of mezcal in that it brings together multiple agave-based mezcals into one batch. In this case, the Ensamble Especial batch is a blend of four to five agaves that were roasted in the earth and then twice-distilled in copper pot stills before batching and proofing. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with a dash of celery salt and green olive brine before hitting a deep lemon oil vibe next to soft fresh red chili, dry corn husks, and a touch of wet slate.

Palate: The palate leans into the lemon before sweetening with a nice layer of grapefruit peel, more red chili, and soft flour tortillas next to a faint flourish of baba ganoush. Finish: That wet slate makes a comeback on the finish as the chilis dry and the citrus rinds take on a slight candied sweetness with a touch more of that celery salt and creamy spice eggplant routing things out at the very end. Bottom Line: This is the most “acquired taste” mezcal on the list — the celery and eggplant are kind of out there. That said, this all makes sense as a savory and citrus-forward sipper that’ll expand your palate. Otherwise, reach for this when you’re looking for something completely different.

10. Mezcal Los Siete Misterios Ensamble Espadín/Cuishe ABV: 45% Average Price: $99 The Mezcal: This “Ensamble” expression from Los Siete Misterios blends classic Angustifolia Haw agave with rarer Agave Karwinskii (a tall version grown in Oaxaca). Those two agaves are slow-roasted underground before double-distilling in copper pot stills. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a distinct pickle brine note on the nose that’s dill, coriander, and garlic heavy next to rich grapefruit oils, a touch of vanilla pod, and a sweet sense of floral honey.

Palate: The grapefruit opens the palate toward more pickle brine that verges on olive brine before smoky black pepper arrives with soft chewing tobacco and a deep sense of wet red clay. Finish: The pickling herbs kick up at the end with more tobacco, red clay, and honey sweetness before a note of nasturtium flowers brings a bright and fresh warmth. Bottom Line: This is smoky and funky in all the right ways. Again, this is a very “acquired taste” pour of mezcal — if you don’t dig on pickles, you’re not going to dig this. That all said, this is a fascinating sipper that rewards you for taking your time and sipping it slowly.

9. Mezcal Los Siete Misterios Ensamble Espadín/Mexicanito ABV: 45% Average Price: $105 The Mezcal: This small batch version uses Mexicanito (Rhodacantha) agave, which is similar to classic Espadín (Angustifolia) but is much rarer. It grows in the foothills of Mexico amongst the dry pine forests, giving it a completely different vibe and flavor profile. Both agave spirits are classically roasted in the earth before being twice-distilled in copper pot stills. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is fruity AF with a sense of smoked banana bread, smoked walnuts, smoked butter, and smoked mango spears with a flake of salt and a touch of pine resin dank.

Palate: Salted papaya and grilled pineapple open the taste toward dried sweetgrass and smoldering smudging sage next to sticky notes of cannabis, a touch of pipe tobacco, and smoldering pine sap. Finish: The end leans into dry chilis, a crack of black pepper, a twist of sweetgrass, and a dollop of cottage cheese filled with whispers of smoked and dried tropical fruits. Bottom Line: There’s a nice sense of bright fruits kissed with smoke and funky creaminess that makes great mezcal so freaking good. Pour this one neat and take your time digging into the flavor profile. Then use this in a citrus-forward cocktail for maximum effect.

8. Mezcal Los Siete Misterios Ensamble Espadín/Tepeztate ABV: 45% Average Price: $105 The Mezcal: This small batch mezcal uses the extremely rare (and hard to find) Tepeztate agave (Marmorata) with classic Angustifolia. Tepeztate only grows on rocky mountainsides in rock, making it a pain in the ass to get to. Once harvested, the agaves go through the typical earthen roasting and copper pot distilling. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with bushels of fresh green roasting herbs next to dank lemon oils and orange zest before hints of bruised peach and creamy tangy cottage cheese arrive with a sharp nasturtium bloom.

Palate: The palate is lush with a sense of those fresh nasturtiums next to freshly cracked black pepper, soft apricot jam, a touch of marmalade, and a hint of mint chocolate chip ice cream. Finish: The end has a touch of incense and dried rose before leaning into more black pepper, fresh spearmint, and green grass with a whisper of campfire smoke lurking in the very back of the sip. Bottom Line: This is an elevated pour of mezcal — those floral notes really take this to a new place. Overall, this is best poured over some ice and enjoyed as a slow sipper on a hot day.

7. Mezcal Los Siete Misterios Mezcal Joven Mexicano ABV: 47% Average Price: $89 The Mezcal: This mezcal is made with Mexicanito (Rhodacantha) agaves from the foothills and pine forests of Mexico. The agave is slow-roasted before open fermentation. Then the juice is slowly distilled using clay pot stills in very small quantities — only 2,500 bottles of this have ever been produced for Los Siete Misterios. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dank pine — almost cannabis — drives the nose toward dried mango spears tossed in olive oil, chili pepper flakes, and sea salt before a twang of thick sour cream and white pepper arrives with a light red clay earthiness.

Palate: The nose is full of powdery brown spice that leans toward white pepper before hitting a five-spice vibe with a touch of lemon and black licorice over green banana leaves smoldering over a hardwood fire. Finish: Those green banana leaves get super smoky on the finish as lemongrass and orange oils kick up a citrus-forward spice cake vibe next to nuttiness, vanilla, pine resin, and soft brown spice powders — all of which are smoldering and warm. Bottom Line: This is dank and full of spice. It’s delightful but very bold. Pour this over a big rock and take your time with it — it’ll reward your patience.

6. Mezcal Los Siete Misterios Ensamble Espadín/Tobalá ABV: 45% Average Price: $123 The Mezcal: Tobalá (Potatorum) is the most sought-after of all the agaves for making mezcal. It provides the richest flavor. In this case, Tobalá mezcal was batched with classic Espadín mezcal for an “Ensamble” expression. Tasting Notes: Nose: Fresh and bright guava opens the nose toward lemon oils, grape juice, and soft cucumber with a hint of celery salt and smoked cream cheese.

Palate: The lemon really kicks up on the taste with a lemongrass vibe next to more fresh cucumber tossed with olive oil and fresh mint and dashed with smoked salt and a whisper of fresh chamomile flowers. Finish: That chamomile creates a soft and lush finish touched with lemongrass oils, soft mint, and smoked guava next to a whisper of smoked red chili pepper flakes. Bottom Line: This is a very subtle and nicely balanced mezcal that’s great for summer sipping, especially over a few rocks.

5. Mezcal Los Siete Misterios Pechuga ABV: 48.5% Average Price: $250 The Mezcal: This mezcal starts out as a classic Espadín base. After two distillations in copper pot stills, the mezcal is distilled a third time with raw turkey breasts, fruits, and spices, infusing the “Pechuga” flavors into the mezcal. Tasting Notes: Nose: Smokes apple chips, smoky prunes, and handfuls of fresh green roasting herbs pop on the nose next to caramelized agave and soft purple flowers with a distant whisper of roasted fatty turkey lurking in the deep background.

Palate: The smoked fruits continue on the palate as dried lavender and nasturtium add a floral and spiced note with deeply roasted agave with soft salted caramel and a hint of winter baking spices add depth to the taste. Finish: The end leans into cinnamon-spiced tobacco, a touch of turkey-fat-soaked roasting herbs, and soft vanilla with a hint of creamy sour cream cut with white pepper rounding things out. Bottom Line: This is funky in all the right ways, making it a great palate expander. There’s just so much going on and it all makes sense. Our advice is to take it slow, add water or ice, and slowly sip this one to get all the depth layered into this pour.

4. Mezcal Los Siete Misterios Mezcal Joven Barril ABV: 48% Average Price: $153 The Mezcal: This version of mezcal is made with Karwinskii agave, which looks like a “barrel” when prepared for roasting. The agave is slow-roasted underground before fermentation and clay pot distillation. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is full of fresh potpourri — lemongrass, dried rose, lavender, violet, and orange pop the brightest — as soft orange zest and wild and almost woody huckleberry arrives late on the aroma.

Palate: That lemongrass really pops on the palate as soft red clay and smoldering smudging sage lead to huckleberries dipped in salted dark chocolate with a hint of dried lavender sprinkled over the chocolate with a whisper of dried red chili pepper. Finish: That chocolate amps up late on the finish as the huckleberry gets juicy and slightly smoked with burnt orange rinds leading to soft vanilla and sour cream cut with dried red chili pepper flakes. Bottom Line: This is a delicious mezcal — that chocolate and huckleberry vibe just works. This is a great candidate to sip slowly with a little ice on a slow day, especially if you’re looking for something berry-forward and lush.

3. Mezcal Los Siete Misterios Mezcal Joven Arroqueño ABV: 49.2% Average Price: $149 The Mezcal: This mezcal uses very old Arroqueño agave (some plants are up to 25 years old when harvested). The slow-roasted hearts are hand-ground before open fermentation then clay pot distillation. After a very short rest, the mezcal is just cut with local water and bottled as-is. Tasting Notes: Nose: Lime leaves and dried sage drive the nose toward grapefruit pith and mild earthiness with a good dose of pepper and smoky agace stems.

Palate: The citrus and herbal vibes mount on the palate as notes of burnt sugar and old lemon tea leaves lead to a bitter sense of burnt citrus tobacco. Finish: Notes of black pepper and smoked dirt drive the finish toward a moment of pine-laced honey and more smoked black pepper. Bottom Line: This feels like the most “classic” all-around mezcal on the list. It’s balanced, deep, and delicious. It offers everything you want and more from an essential mezcal profile. Pour it over a rock and have at it.

2. Mezcal Los Siete Misterios Mezcal Joven Tobalá ABV: 50% Average Price: $229 The Mezcal: Tobalá agave (Potatorum) is the top of the mountain when it comes to agave for making mezcal. The agave is super rare and has a 100% unique flavor profile. In this case, the hearts are slowly roasted underground, open fermented, and then double-distilled in copper pot stills. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with fresh peaches floating in salted and lightly smoked heavy cream next to soft vanilla oils, orange zest, honeydew melon peels, and a whisper of cigarette ash in a clay ashtray.

Palate: The vanilla and creamy smoke heavy cream bind on the taste into a pannacotta with a caramel sauce cut with orange zest, dried lavender, and cinnamon bark next to a touch of smoldering smudging sage and olive brine. Finish: The smudging sage and olive brine mix on the finish with a sense of orange and mint tossed in olive oil and hit with large flakes of smoked salt and smoked almonds next to a few warm coals from an almost extinguished campfire. Bottom Line: This is mezcal at MAX volume. It’s deeply smoky and earthy with a clear and concise sense of creamy goodness, bright fruit, and dank savoriness. It’s really freaking good neat or on a rock, folks.

1. Mezcal Los Siete Misterios Mezcal Joven Coyote ABV: 46.82% Average Price: $149 The Mezcal: This rare mezcal is made with “Coyote” agave (Americana L.) is a “super” blue agave (similar to what’s used in tequila in Jalisco, Mexico). The agaves are slowly roasted underground before open-vat fermentation and then clay pot distilling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Banana bread with a smear of smoked salted butter and plenty of almonds, baking spice, and a crispy edge drives the nose toward rich toffee and old boot leather before this fleeting whisper of Original Old Spice arrives.