This Mezcalita From Our Upcoming Austin Takeover Is The Perfect Weekend Cocktail

The weather is heating up and that means it’s time for margarita season to kick into high gear. It’s also time for Spring Breeeeeakkkkk and SXSW in Austin. The latter is why we’re here today, with an amazing cocktail that’s going to be your go-to for the rest of the season — the Mezcalita.

On March 13th and 14th this year, UPROXX is teaming up with PaulSellsTX and Just Blaze to bring The Takeover to SXSW week (get tickets here). We’ve also teamed up with Mezcal Los Siete Misterios for an amazing pop-up cocktail experience that you can enjoy on both days of the event series.

Below, I’m going to give you a sneak peek of the Mezcal Los Siete Misterios Mezcalita. It’s a delightfully delicious take on a classic margarita so let’s dive right in!

