This Mezcalita From Our Upcoming Austin Takeover Is The Perfect Weekend Cocktail

The weather is heating up and that means it’s time for margarita season to kick into high gear. It’s also time for Spring Breeeeeakkkkk and SXSW in Austin. The latter is why we’re here today, with an amazing cocktail that’s going to be your go-to for the rest of the season — the Mezcalita.
On March 13th and 14th this year, UPROXX is teaming up with PaulSellsTX and Just Blaze to bring The Takeover to SXSW week (get tickets here). We’ve also teamed up with Mezcal Los Siete Misterios for an amazing pop-up cocktail experience that you can enjoy on both days of the event series.
Below, I’m going to give you a sneak peek of the Mezcal Los Siete Misterios Mezcalita. It’s a delightfully delicious take on a classic margarita so let’s dive right in!
- The Bourbon Smash Is Our Official Labor Day Weekend Cocktail — Here’s The Recipe
- Learn To Make These Essential Bourbon Cocktails For Bourbon Heritage Month
- The Black Rose Is The Perfect Bourbon Cocktail For The Weekend — Here’s Our Recipe
- The Rusty Nail Is The Only Cocktail Recipe You Need This Thanksgiving
- Old Fashioned Vs. Manhattan: What’s The Difference Between These Two Iconic Cocktails?
Mezcalita
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz. Los Siete Misterios Doba-Yej Mezcal
- 0.75 oz. fresh lime juice
- 0.5 oz. Cointreau
- 0.5 oz. agave syrup
- Ice
- Coarse salt
- Extra limes
If you are making this at home, the key ingredient to source is the mezcal. Thankfully, this is a widely available and delicious mezcal that clocks in at around $40. The rest is pretty easy to get at any liquor store or grocery store.
A quick tip on the agave syrup. You’ll want to use actual syrup and not just raw agave. So mix it with hot water — 2 parts agave to 1 part hot water — and stir. It’s really that easy to make.
What You’ll Need:
- Rocks glass
- Cocktail shaker
- Cocktail strainer
- Jigger
- Hand juicer
- Paring knife
Method:
- Add the mezcal, lime juice, and agave syrup to the cocktail shaker. Add a large handful of ice and affix the lid. Shake the cocktail shaker vigorously for about 10 to 15 seconds.
- Wet the rim of the rocks glass and roll in salt. Add fresh ice to the glass and then strain the cocktail into the glass. Garnish with a lime wheel and serve.
Bottom Line:
This is a fantastic take on a classic margarita. The mezcal adds this lush earthy vibe that elevates the whole concept. The agave also adds a little sweet earthiness that just adds more depth. The lime is bright and the salt is the perfect counterpoint. This is a winner, folks!
Hopefully, we’ll see you at SXSW this year with one of these in your hand!
Tickets for the Open House and Soul In The Horn takeover are on sale now, with proceeds for the event going directly to charity.