Are Martinis Better Shaken Or Stirred? We Found Out

It’s a question as old as time, “Do you shake or stir a martini?” And ho boy, do you people have opinions. Yes, that includes me. But opinions are just that. And while we can get into the science of “bruising” the gin while shaking it, let’s skip all of that for the important question. What is the difference in taste when you shake a martini instead of (or as opposed to) stirring a martini?
Let’s take a look at that and make a decision based on concrete evidence in our hands. Sounds like a good plan, right? First, parameters:
- Both methods will have the same recipe/ratio (5:1).
- Both will have the same gin, Gin Mare (a very tasty Spanish gin that’s made for cocktails), and Martini & Rossi Dry Vermouth.
- Both martinis will use the same ice for shaking and stirring (no special ice in one or the other for different results).
- Both will only be garnished with a twist of lemon, allowing lemon oils to be the only add-on (it’s classic).
- Both will made at the same time and tasted right away to maximize freshness.
That’s as even and equal as I can make this. So let’s find out which is the better method for making a classic gin martini — shaken or stirred?
Shaken Gin Martini
Ingredients:
- 2.5 oz. gin
- 0.5 oz. dry vermouth
- Lemon peel
- Ice
What You’ll Need:
- Coupe, Nick and Nora, or cocktail glass
- Cocktail shaker
- Cocktail strainer
- Paring knife
- Jigger
Method:
- Prechill the glass in the freezer.
- Add the gin and vermouth to the cocktail shaker and then add a handful of ice.
- Affix the lid and shake vigorously for about 10 seconds, 15 seconds max.
- Strain the cocktail into the prechilled glass and then express the oils from the lemon over the glass. Serve.
Bottom Line:
Okay, this is a really good martini. There’s a clear sense of deep botanicals with a hint of sweetness driving through the herbal vibes. It’s ice-cold and super refreshing. If it was a hot day, I’d down these easily to beat the heat.
The best part is that when you shake the drink, it creates ice slivers in the actual cocktail. Those slivers create this lush and almost creamy mouthfeel that’s silky smooth. It’s a textural treat for your mouth.
The downside side is that those slivers started to melt. And by the third sip, this was getting a little watered down. It was still cold and delicious but had lost its edge by the end.
Stirred Gin Martini
Ingredients:
- 2.5 oz. gin
- 0.5 oz. dry vermouth
- Lemon peel
- Ice
What You’ll Need:
- Coupe, Nick and Nora, or cocktail glass
- Cocktail mixing glass
- Barspoon
- Paring knife
- Jigger
Method:
- Prechill the glass in the freezer.
- Add the gin and vermouth to a mixing glass and fill with a handful of ice.
- Stir for about 20-30 seconds until the mixing glass is ice-cold to touch.
- Strain the cocktail into the prechilled glass and then express the lemon oils over the cocktail. Serve.
Bottom Line:
This is a classic martini with deep herbal and botanical notes with a hint of sweetness. It was ice-cold and sharp with an almost bright demeanor to it. What it was missing though was that lush mouthfeel. It was nice but not silky or soft.
I would also argue that this was a tad watered down from the jump. It was more like the third sip of the shaken martini without the first two sips giving you that luxurious mouthfeel. Interesting…
Final Thoughts on the Shaken and Stirred Martinis
I can’t believe I’m about to say this, but the shaken martini is the way to go. The mouthfeel of those first few sips while the ice slivers were still whole was just leagues above the sharpness of the stirred martini. You can see the difference the ice slivers make in the drink on the left above. Notice the haziness of the drink?
That said, they both ended up tasting exactly the same after a few minutes. What you’re getting with the shaken version is a few moments/sips of something with a bold smooth textural experience that stirring just can’t match. But it’s fleeting. That feel a tad odd that people are so ride-or-die one way or another. After all, if you’re going to end up in the same place either way, why argue?
For me, I’ll probably still do what I always do and go with how I feel in the moment. I’ll shake one when the mood hits and I want that extra moment of textural comfort. And I’ll stir up a martini when I can’t be bothered shaking one up. Either way… martinis are delicious. So there’s that.