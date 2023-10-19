Are Martinis Better Shaken Or Stirred? We Found Out

Shaken Gin Martini Ingredients: 2.5 oz. gin

0.5 oz. dry vermouth

Lemon peel

Ice What You’ll Need: Coupe, Nick and Nora, or cocktail glass

Cocktail shaker

Cocktail strainer

Paring knife

Jigger Method: Prechill the glass in the freezer.

Add the gin and vermouth to the cocktail shaker and then add a handful of ice.

Affix the lid and shake vigorously for about 10 seconds, 15 seconds max.

Strain the cocktail into the prechilled glass and then express the oils from the lemon over the glass. Serve. Bottom Line: Okay, this is a really good martini. There’s a clear sense of deep botanicals with a hint of sweetness driving through the herbal vibes. It’s ice-cold and super refreshing. If it was a hot day, I’d down these easily to beat the heat. The best part is that when you shake the drink, it creates ice slivers in the actual cocktail. Those slivers create this lush and almost creamy mouthfeel that’s silky smooth. It’s a textural treat for your mouth. The downside side is that those slivers started to melt. And by the third sip, this was getting a little watered down. It was still cold and delicious but had lost its edge by the end.

Stirred Gin Martini Ingredients: 2.5 oz. gin

0.5 oz. dry vermouth

Lemon peel

Ice What You’ll Need: Coupe, Nick and Nora, or cocktail glass

Cocktail mixing glass

Barspoon

Paring knife

Jigger Method: Prechill the glass in the freezer.

Add the gin and vermouth to a mixing glass and fill with a handful of ice.

Stir for about 20-30 seconds until the mixing glass is ice-cold to touch.

Strain the cocktail into the prechilled glass and then express the lemon oils over the cocktail. Serve. Bottom Line: This is a classic martini with deep herbal and botanical notes with a hint of sweetness. It was ice-cold and sharp with an almost bright demeanor to it. What it was missing though was that lush mouthfeel. It was nice but not silky or soft. I would also argue that this was a tad watered down from the jump. It was more like the third sip of the shaken martini without the first two sips giving you that luxurious mouthfeel. Interesting…