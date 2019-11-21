For the most part, all things Star Trek have been hunky-dory — at least in terms of Paramount’s efforts over at the CBS All Access streaming service. Star Trek: Picard is set to thrust audiences back into the world of The Next Generation with Patrick Stewart, Discovery‘s Michelle Yeoh is getting her own spin-off series, and a Star Trek cartoon from a Rick and Morty writer is also in the works. Hell, even in the realms of feature films, none other than Quentin Tarantino is hard at work on his own Star Trek movie.

But what about the followup to 2016’s Star Trek Beyond? The original cast (minus Anton Yelchin, who died tragically in 2016) and Chris Hemsworth, who played a small role in the 2009 reboot, were set to return for a fourth entry, but things fell apart in the summer of 2018. Hemsworth and Chris Pine both dropped out, though Pine later suggested he might not be done playing Captain James T. Kirk, but Star Trek 4 has so far remained in development hell. Or, at least that was until Variety revealed on Tuesday that Lucy in the Sky‘s Noah Hawley was set to direct the next Star Trek feature.

That’s right, folks. The many behind FX’s Fargo anthology series and the surreal Marvel adaptation Legion has been tapped to set Star Trek 4 back on course. Obviously, Variety‘s sources indicated next to nothing was known about the film’s plot, the script for which is also being written by Hawley, but they did claim “Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban and Zoe Saldana [would be] returning to man the U.S.S. Enterprise.” Evidently, whatever storyline was meant for the film’s original attempt at production has been totally scrapped.

(Via Variety)