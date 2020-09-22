Getty Image
2 Chainz And Big Boi Face Off On ‘Family Feud’s Season Premiere This Week

Atlanta hip-hop mainstays 2 Chainz and Big Boi are set to face off later this week, but rather than a rap battle or a Verzuz showcase, they’ll instead compete on an episode of Family Feud. 2 Chainz posted a set of photos from the set on his Instagram today, teasing the episode’s air date later this week: Thursday, September 24. The caption reads: “I just continue growing and growing! Kudzu Toni.” He also took the opportunity to plug his upcoming album, So Help Me God, due for release later that night.

While he hasn’t released any tracklist information for the album, he has shared a couple of singles with high-profile guest appearances: “Dead Man Walking” with Future, released at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and “Money Maker” with Lil Wayne, which Chainz later supported with an HBCU-hyping music video complete with marching bands and branded apparel. The album will also arrive just a few weeks after 2 Chainz’s 43rd birthday, for which Kanye West gifted him one of West’s strange, tank-like ATVs (what do you get for the man with a show called Most Expensivest, am I right?).

2 Chainz is also fresh off the release of his group T.R.U.’s debut album on Atlantic Records, while also working on ColleGrove 2, the followup to his successful 2016 joint album with Lil Wayne.

2 Chainz and Big Boi’s Family Feud faceoff airs Thursday at 8pm ET/PT 7pm CT on ABC.

